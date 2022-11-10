Skip to main content

Jackson State Lady Tigers Fall to UNC

The Jackson State Lady Tigers fall on the road to Power 5 opponent.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-1) fell on the road 91-59 to the North Carolina Lady Tar Heels (1-0) in Chapel Hill.

Tomekia Reed

Jariyah Covington poured in 19 points, four rebounds, and an assist to lead Jackson State. 

Ti'lan Boler and Angel Jackson each scored seven points to support Covington.

SWAC Preseason star Miya Crump left the game late with an ankle injury after scoring four points, dishing two assists, and grabbing a rebound in the loss.

The Lady Tigers had 21 turnovers to the Lady Tar Heels' 15. Tomekia Reed's team struggled from the field, shooting 22 of 65 (33.8%), 6 of 17 (35.3%) from beyond the arc, and 9 of 17 (52.9%) on free throws against the tough UNC defense.

The Tar Heels Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down 20 points, and Alyssa Ustby added 19 points for their squad.

Jackson State will continue its early road trip at Colorado and Texas Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The team returns home to face the Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday, Nov. 16. JSU travels to California for a Nov. 25 date against UCLA. 

