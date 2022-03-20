The Jackson State Lady Tigers were close and led by 10 points in the 4th quarter but lost a heartbreaker to LSU.

Tomekia Reed's basketball fell behind LSU by 17 points in the 3rd quarter. After Reed drew a technical foul after contesting a referee's call, her team responded with 30-16 3rd quarter to take a 58-57 lead.

The Lady Tigers led 72-64, with 4:54 remaining in the contest. Crump nailed a 3-point shot to expand the lead by 10 points, but LSU wasn't done yet.

Williams-Holliday picked up her fourth foul and was sent to the bench. LSU started to attack the paint without JSU's elite shot blocker on the floor and cut the lead to 74-68.

Pointer drove and created an "and one" scenario to inch 3 points closer. LSU's Payne earned a "delay of game" technical foul. However, JSU's leading scorer, Miya Crump, would miss both technical free throws.

LSU battled back to reclaim the lead from a 13-0 run and never looked back. Pointer buried a 3-pointer for good measure, and LSU left Pete Maravich Assembly Center an 83-77 winner at home.

The Bengal Tigers will meet Ohio State in the Spokane Region second-round clash.

The Jackson State (23-7) women's basketball program almost pulled off a historic victory at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament. Coach Reed's team is proving to be a formidable opponent. The showing against LSU (26-5) will help recruit better players and increase the necessary resources to propel the Jackson State program to the next level.

JSU LEADERS

CRUMP: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

WILLIAMS-HOLLIDAY: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 1 STL

ROGAN: 9 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB

COVINGTON: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

