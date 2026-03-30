Johnny Jones Has Not Resigned From TSU, Yet a Move to LSU Staff Could Make Sense

EDITOR'S NOTE: HBCU Legends has learned Johnny Jones is a probable candidate for Will Wade's LSU staff. As of publication, Jones remains at Texas Southern, and LSU has not extended an official offer. This analysis examines the potential fit, not confirmation of a move.

HOUSTON, Tx. — Johnny Jones has spent eight seasons building Texas Southern into one of the most reliable programs in the SWAC, leading the Tigers to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23).

Jones has a 428-359 career coaching record in Division I basketball. By any measure, he has done an excellent coaching job at TSU since 2018. Especially, with the limited resources and changes in leadership he's recently faced.

On Sunday, HBCU Gameday reported that Dr. Kenyatta Cavil of Inside the HBCU Sports Lab said Jones intends to leave Texas Southern for Wade’s LSU staff. After investigation, HBCU Legends finds Jones is a probable candidate for the role.

The move is unconfirmed but attracting national attention, especially within the HBCU basketball circles. HBCU Legends reached out to Jones and TSU leadership without a response. Sources with knowledge of the situation at TSU and LSU were unclear about an offer, nor his resignation from the Tigers basketball program.

Again, Jones hasn’t filed a resignation from Texas Southern. Also, LSU has not released a statement that Jones has received an offer to join Wade’s staff. Still, the fit looks appealing.

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones watches warm up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A Homecoming That Makes Basketball Sense

Jones is an LSU man. He played in the 1981 Final Four as a freshman, spent 12 seasons as Dale Brown’s assistant (including another Final Four in 1986), and served as head coach from 2012 to 2017 (90-72 record). He coached the 2016 No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Ben Simmons.

Wade succeeded Jones at LSU in 2017. Now, Wade is back as head coach, and the possibility of Jones joining his staff highlights Jones’s deep LSU ties and the value an experienced coach brings to a rebuilding SEC program.

For Wade, adding Jones is a strategic, not sentimental, choice.

Johnny Jones' Quote about losing to AAMU | Credit: HBCU Legends

What Jones Would Bring to the Staff

Jones has built recruiting ties across the SWAC, Texas, and the East Coast with his TSU work. He is a Louisiana native with deep Baton Rouge connections few assistants can match.

Jones’s HBCU credibility would give LSU direct pipeline access to HBCU and DII talent. For a rebuilding recruiting base, that matters.

Keep in mind, Jones has 34 years of Division I coaching experience, including 18 as a head coach at Memphis, North Texas, LSU, and Texas Southern. He’s coached NBA talent and delivered postseason results.

An assistant of his type, with this experience, understands what a head coach needs to build a competitive, winning program.

Jones knows LSU, the SEC, and its culture. He can help Wade’s staff hit the ground running in recruiting and player development.

TSU Head Coach Johnny Jones | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU LEGENDS

The TSU Perspective

If Jones leaves, Texas Southern loses the architect of its competitive run—a period when TSU made four NCAA appearances, won its second-ever NCAA victory (2021), and claimed back-to-back SWAC Tournament titles in 2021 and 2022.

The Tigers made history with a 69-54 win over No. 20 Florida in 2021, the first SWAC win over a ranked SEC team. Jones also earned his 400th Division I win during the 2023-24 season.

Texas Southern would lose a leader and basketball mind. The SWAC would lose one of its top active coaches, and HBCU basketball would lose a high-profile program builder.

HBCU coaching talent moving to Power Four staffs is growing. Tony Madlock’s exit from Alabama State for Memphis mirrors this. Programs spend years developing coaches, only to lose them when bigger offers come along.

The Bottom Line

As of the publication of this analysis, nothing is official. Jones has not resigned. LSU has not made a formal offer. But HBCU Legends has learned that this is a real and developing situation, and the fit is sound enough to warrant serious attention.

Jones at LSU would not be a consolation prize. It would be a homecoming for a coach who built his foundation in Baton Rouge, rebuilt his profile at TSU, and now could return to the SEC with a wealth of experience.

Wade adding a coach of Jones’ caliber and connections would be a significant win for staff building.

HBCU Legends will continue to track whether the move becomes official.

Frequently Asked Questions About Johnny Jones

Has Johnny Jones resigned from Texas Southern?

As of publication, Jones remains at Texas Southern. HBCU Legends has learned he is a probable candidate for LSU, but no official announcement has been made.

Has LSU offered Johnny Jones an assistant coaching job?

LSU has not officially offered Jones the position as of this reporting. The situation continues to develop.

What is Johnny Jones' career coaching record?

Jones has a 428-359 overall record across his Division I head coaching career, including stops at Memphis (interim), North Texas, LSU, and Texas Southern. He has 34 years of Division I coaching experience.

How successful was Johnny Jones at Texas Southern?

Jones led Texas Southern to four NCAA Tournament appearances, nine consecutive postseason berths, back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships in 2021 and 2022, and the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament win in 2021. He also coached TSU to historic wins over Baylor, No. 18 Oregon, Texas A&M, and No. 20 Florida.

What is the connection between Johnny Jones and Will Wade at LSU?

Jones served as LSU's head coach from 2012 to 2017. Will Wade succeeded him as head coach in 2017. Wade has now returned to LSU as head coach after stints at McNeese and NC State, and Jones is reportedly being considered for a spot on his staff.

What would Johnny Jones bring to LSU as an assistant?

Jones would bring extensive SEC experience, deep recruiting ties in Texas and Louisiana, access to the HBCU pipeline, and 34 years of Division I coaching experience -- including 18 seasons as a head coach at the major college level.