UNT Hall Of Fame Inductee Johnny Jones & Texas Southern Tigers Tip Off The Season Vs. Gonzaga
HOUSTON, Tx. — When you step inside the Texas Southern Tigers' locker room this season, there's a fresh energy—a mix of old stories, new faces, and a hunger for something special. Coach Johnny Jones, a name synonymous with winning cultures, is at the center of it all.
Not only is he kicking off another campaign in Houston, but he's also just become a member of the prestigious UNT Sports Hall of Fame. “I’m truly honored,” Jones told the team, reflecting on a career built with family, loyalty, and plenty of playoff runs.
Ask Coach about his staff, and the excitement comes through in his voice. "Continuity matters—a good team is built on trust," he recently said to HBCU Legends. Of course, in this NIL era, leadership via turnover becomes a challenge.
INVALUABLE ASSISTANT COACHES
Though several past contributors have moved on, the Tigers didn't just reload—they upgraded this season with new assistant coaches.
Otis Hughley Jr., a respected veteran in HBCU basketball, has joined the coaching staff at Texas Southern University this season. “I've known Coach Hughley for a long time,” Coach Jones said, highlighting their enduring professional relationship.
Hughley’s extensive background spans from coaching in the SWAC to leading Nigeria’s women’s national team, and even serving as an NBA assistant coach. His ability to teach and adapt defensive strategies has already proven invaluable to the Tigers, bringing both world-class experience and a fresh perspective to the program.
The rest of the staff brings a careful blend—familiar faces like Chatman, John Jones (his son), Charlie Hurd, and Ricky Hewell keep the foundation solid.
At the same time, Jero Chun-Chieh Yang steps in to handle the behind-the-scenes work for basketball operations. The result is a coaching squad buzzing with chemistry, ready to keep the Tigers sharp.
THE 2025-26 TIGERS
If you want the pulse of Coach Jones' squad, look no further than Zaire Hayes. His story feels right out of a sports movie: he arrived on campus as a walk-on, worked every drill, impressed the coaches, and now sits as a preseason second-team all-SWAC honoree.
Jones beams about Zaire being named to the All-SWAC Preseason Second Team. "He's earned every bit of respect from the staff and his teammates—the kind of player every coach hopes for.” The team circled him at practice to congratulate their comrade and floor general.
Graduate guards Kolby Granger and Jaylen Wysinger have Zaire's back, but there's excitement about new prospects as well. "Granger did a great job finishing up last year with us... Wysinger played point and gave us a lot of positive minutes."
Veteran guards Zytarious Mortle and Kehlin Farooq (who could redshirt this season), along with forwards Josh Farmer and Duane Posey, stabilize the TSU lineup.
Newcomer Josh Akpovwa stands tall at 6-10. The transfer from Incarnate Word brings rim protection and scoring punch.
JuCo product Jordan Gorecki slots in at center, and freshman forward Anthony "L.J." Andrews is already drawing buzz for his energy after a standout high school career at Houston's Bellaire High.
Forward Troy Hupstead, a one-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, adds leadership on defense, while guard Bryce Roberts is healthy and ready to make a difference after last season's setbacks. Also, keep an eye on guard Alex Anderson, forward Oumar Koureissi, guard Nedal Abdelrahman, and guard Cameron Patterson.
FACING THE ZAGS!
Tonight, the Tigers jump straight into the deep end of the Pacific Ocean, tipping off against the mighty Gonzaga Bulldogs. It's a headline matchup, one that Jones embraces. "We don’t shy away from the grind—every game teaches us something," the coach explains.
"We're a little familiar with Gonzaga because of their style, system, the way that they play, and knowing the caliber and type of players that they have. We've got to go out and compete at a high level, and that's what we try to build our team to do."
Texas Southern has a brutal non-conference schedule. "Yes, we do have a tough schedule in non-conference games; one we welcome, one we embrace."
Also, the Tigers will face Texas A&M, Samford, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and NC State before conference play starts in January 2026.
For Coach Jones, the message in practice remains simple: win the small battles—box out, protect the ball, clamp down on defense.
Fans are more than spectators in Third Ward, Houston; the team's heartbeat is felt and respected by President J.W. Crawford II and Interim Athletic Director Dr. Paula Jackson. Jones and the athletic staff know that connecting through early home games keeps the buzz alive, even as students leave for winter break.
Coach Jones always makes time for the media and supporters. "The journey matters," he says, "and it’s a thrill seeing these young men grow on and off the court." If the Tigers' new era is any indication, we're in for a season where chemistry, hunger, and legacy fuel every moment.
As the lights go up for tip-off at McCarthey Athletic Center, Texas Southern isn't just playing for wins, but is building for championships!