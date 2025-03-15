Kelvin Sampson Predicted Mo Williams Will Build A Winning Team At Jackson State
After a 97-40 loss to the Cougars on Nov. 4, University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson made a prophetic comment about Mo Williams and the Jackson State Tigers. "That team's going to be a good team in January," Sampson said to HBCU Legends in his postgame interview. "And the people that know basketball will understand that. The ones that don't, you can't tell them anything anyway."
Including the pair of wins this postseason, the Tigers are 18-17 overall. Williams guided a virtually new squad to a 14-4 record, becoming the regular season runner-up to Southern University in the SWAC.
Following defeating Belhaven in the season opener, the Tigers collected 14 consecutive non-conference losses. Most head coaches would have doubted their team's chance to compete in conference play, but not Williams. His goal was simple: Win the SWAC Tournament.
MO WILLIAMS BELIEVED EARLY IN HIS JACKSON STATE TEAM
Williams told HBCU Legends after the U of H defeat: "Obviously, we have a really good team. I think that's the part of viewers and people don't understand. We're a good basketball team. It doesn't look like it from a score standpoint, but we're at a disadvantage in all regards [vs. Houston]."
Williams has put together an impressive lineup. The Tigers benefit from the strong leadership of point guard Daeshun Ruffin, supported by starters Romelle Mansel, Kavion Hunt, Dorian McMillian, Shannon Grant, and sixth-man Jayme Mitchell Jr. This is a formidable team that will face a tough challenge against Alabama State.
The teams met on Jan. 11 at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State prevailed 77-70 as the sophomore guard Amarr Knox scored 24 points after going 9-of-19 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.
X-FACTORS IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
The X-Factor for the Hornet will be three-point assassin Tyler Mack, who did not score a point in their first matchup. However, Coach Madlock won't overlook his significance in the championship game, especially in breaking down any JSU zone defense.
The only difference from the last time these teams played is that JSU's Delyle Williams started. Today, expect Coach Williams to stay with junior guard Keiveon Hunt, who gave the Tigers 15 points against FAMU and nine versus Bethune-Cookman. He could be an X-Factor for Jackson State.
Championship Saturday's contest between No. 2 Jackson State (16-17) and a determined No. 5 seed Alabama State (18-15) team will bring this year's SWAC Tourney to a climactic end.
It will be an epic clash at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia. The tip-off is set for 8:30 PM CDT on ESPNU.
Confidence exudes from both coaches — Mo Williams (Jackson State) and Tony Madlock (Alabama State) — and their players. It's hard to go against the latest surge of the Hornets, but as an NBA player and now head coach, you must figure that Coach Williams has the Tigers primed and ready.
Prediction
Jackson State will become the 2025 Starry SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Champions...but beware, it wouldn't be surprising if the Hornets are ready to sting the Tigers for an upset.
MORE SWAC TOURNAMENT COVERAGE
SURGING JACKSON STATE BECOMES SWAC TOURNEY FAVORITE
The Jackson State Tigers continue to surge at the right time by showcasing their conference dominance with a 91-76 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers. JSU's win and the Southern Jaguars' upset have established the Tigers as the favorites at the 2025 Starry SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.
Jackson State Aggressive
Mo Williams had the No. 2 seed Tigers (14-17, 14-4 SWAC) controlling the tempo of the game right from the opening tip-off. The No. 7 Rattlers (14-16, 10-8 SWAC) were ultimately outpaced by 15 points, highlighting why Jackson State finished near the top of the conference standings during the regular season.
Tigers guard Daeshun Ruffin was nearly unstoppable. He was stellar, scoring 29 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out seven assists in the win. Four additional JSU players posted double figures: Shannon Grant (17 points, 16 rebounds), Romelle Mansel (14 points), Keiveon Hunt (15 points), and Doriam McMillian (13 points).
Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Team Performances
Jackson State showcased its offensive strength by scoring 91 points against a typically strong Florida A&M defense, which should raise concerns for their SWAC rivals.
The Tigers shot an impressive 61.2%, significantly higher than their season average of 41.8%. Their offensive performance was remarkable, as they also made 23 of 29 free throws, achieving a success rate of 79.3%.
In contrast, Florida A&M struggled against Jackson State's aggressive defense, managing to shoot just 41.0% from the field, well below their usual offensive standards.
Roderick Coffee III was the standout player, leading all scorers with 30 points, along with four rebounds, five assists, and two steals for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman and Milton Matthews each contributed 18 points in the loss.
Tigers Become The Tournament Favorites
This quarterfinal matchup followed a major upset earlier in the day when No. 8 seed Grambling State defeated No. 1 seed Southern University 65-62 in overtime.
Southern's elimination has opened up a significant opportunity in the tournament bracket for Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern, and last year's champions, Grambling.
As Jackson State advances to the semifinals, they will face the winner of Game Six between No. 3 Bethune-Cookman and No. 6 Alcorn State.
The semifinals are scheduled for March 14 at 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Tournament Structure
The 2025 Starry SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament presented by Buick features the conference's top ten teams and runs from Mar. 11-15. The men's championship game is set for Mar. 15 at 9:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
As most SWAC tournaments, nothing is more predictable than the unpredictable. Jackson State has a clearer path to the championship game and gaining the conference's automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Basketball Tournament.