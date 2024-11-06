HBCU Legends

Kelvin Sampson's Mentorship Of Mo Williams Boosts Jackson State Basketball

The mentorship of Kelvin Sampson will continue to help Mo Williams lead a young Tigers basketball team.

Kelvin Sampson and Mo Williams / CREDIT: HBCU LEGENDS, Kyle T. Mosley
HOUSTON - Most sports writers' headlines describing the No. 4 Houston Cougars (1-0) victory over Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, in front of over 7,000 spectators as a "ROUT," "HAMMERED," and "CRUSHED." Instead, coach Kelvin Sampson of Houston and JSU's coach Mo Williams said the game should be noted as a "COMMA" in their season openers.

"You got to put a comma behind it because there's more to come," Coach Williams told HBCU Legends.

Later, Coach Sampson commented, "They're gonna be good. Don't put a period at the end of this game for them [Jackson State]. Put a comma. There's more to come. This doesn't end anything."

The relationship between Williams and Sampson supersedes the wins and losses between their respective squads. Last year, JSU was defeated 89-55. The Tigers fell 97-40 this season with practically an entirely new roster assembled by Williams and his staff.

JSU vs Houston
JSU vs Houston / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Coach Sampson spoke highly of Jackson State, saying, "That team tonight couldn't threaten us. But that's because they're brand new. I mean, that team's going to be a good team in January. And the people that know basketball will understand that. The ones that don't, you can't tell them anything anyway."

"We have a really good team," Coach Williams stated emphatically. "I mean, I think that's the part of viewers and people don't understand. We're a good basketball team, and don't look like it from a score standpoint, but, we're at a disadvantage in all regards. I think we got what we wanted out of it. We got some good film to get better at, and we'll go at it again on Saturday.

Williams pointed out that "We competed every possession, regardless of the game's outcome," was a significant positive for the Tigers.

KELVIN SAMPSON'S RELATIONSHIP WITH MO WILLIAMS

Mentorship for young minority head basketball coaches is essential. For Coach Williams to have Coach Sampson to lean on at this stage of his career is vital for the growth of both the coach and his program.

Mo Williams reflected with admiration on his relationship with Coach Sampson, stating, "He's my mentor. There's a reason why I play him every year. I will play him again next year. And then next year, as long as I'm at Jackson State, I will play him.  And, he only gets my team better." Williams continued, "His discipline, his philosophy, his culture is everything that I embody. I, obviously, preach the same things that he preached, a lot of the same things that he preached to my guys. I want them to see it firsthand. And, there's nothing me talking about it, but now they can experience it themselves. And now when we say it and we talk about it, they can understand it a little bit more."

"I've come out of my way a lot to help young coaches, especially young black coaches," Sampson said. "Mo has is a burning desire to get better at his craft. And, he's going to get better... I'm really excited about Mo. I love how hard he works."

Coach Sampson's insights point to a promising future for the young Jackson State team under Coach Williams. It's an inspiring message for him to acknowledge Williams' dedication, commitment, and hard work as he leads the Tigers.

The Jackson State will face the High Point Panthers in Oubein Center on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 PM.

