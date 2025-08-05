HBCU Legends

Kim Mulkey, LSU Set Historic Schedule With Four HBCU Basketball Matchups

Tigers are the first women's basketball team to play four HBCUs in one season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kim Mulkey, the four-time national championship head coach, has lined up the LSU women's basketball team to compete against four HBCU programs from the SWAC, MEAC, and NAIA, creating a great milestone in the sport! The Tigers are believed to be the first NCAA Division I women's basketball program to schedule four HBCU women's basketball teams in a single season.

This season, the Lady Tigers will face Langston, Alcorn State, Morgan State, and Alabama State before entering their Southeastern Conference (SEC) schedule on Jan. 1 against Kentucky.

LSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 2025-26
LSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 2025-26 / LSU Athletics

Tuesday's release of LSU's 2025-26 schedule marks its commitment to elevating HBCU women's basketball while offering fans intriguing non-conference contests.

LSU SHOWCASES HBCU PROGRAMS

No. 17 Langston Clinches SAC Tournament Title
No. 17 Langston Clinches SAC Tournament Title / Langston University Athletics

LANSTON UNIVERSITY (OK)

The Tigers' journey begins with an exhibition game against Langston University on Oct. 30. Although not an official contest, the matchup sets the tone for LSU and the HBCU program, which will square off in one of the premier major college basketball arenas — Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Langston, from Oklahoma, brings a proud tradition of winning as they travel to Baton Rouge. Historically, the two programs have met twice before, in exhibition contests on Oct. 30, 2021, and Nov. 3, 2022. The Tigers won each meeting, the latest being a 121-46 defeat of the Lions. The third encounter should be an excellent test for the Langston squad.

Alcorn State Head Coach Nate Kilbert
Ashlee Jones and Coach Nate Kilbert / ESPN

ALCORN STATE

Later in November, LSU welcomes Alcorn State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Nov. 20. The Lady Braves will represent the legendary Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), which has recently given the Tigers problems.   

The epic 2022 NCAA playoff game between Jackson State and former head coach Tomekia Reed comes to mind as the JSU Tigers nearly pulled off the upset in Baton Rouge, falling 83-77.

The LSU-Alcorn State regular-season battle promises high energy as both teams look to build momentum ahead of conference play, setting the stage for an intense and thrilling matchup.    

Expect Coach Nate Kilbert to have ASU emotionally hyped to face Kim Mulkey's nationally ranked squad.

Nadine Domond - Morgan State Head Women's Basketball Coach
Nadine Domond - Morgan State Head Women's Basketball Coach / Nadine Domond IG Account

MORGAN STATE

As the Tigers' non-conference slate intensifies in December, LSU will have its first-ever meeting against Morgan State on Dec. 16. The MEAC vs. SEC matchup features the iconic Nadine Domond versus Kim Mulkey.

Morgan State is one of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's (MEAC) flagship women's basketball programs. The matchup will give LSU fans a taste of the HBCU-MEAC flair and style of play.

Coach Haye
Alabama State University new Head Women’s Basketball Coach Johnetta Hayes speaks during a press conference on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday April 15, 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ALABAMA STATE

Finally, LSU's HBCU showcase rounds out on Dec. 28 when the Alabama State Hornets travel to Baton Rouge. Coach Johnetta Hayes will have her SWAC program be very competitive in this end-of-year game. Each team will close out its non-conference action, and the Hornets hope an upset will end 2025 on a high note.

BUILDING A BOND AND LEGACY WITH HBCUS

LSU's inclusion of four HBCUs on the 2025-26 schedule is about more than just basketball—it's a recognition of talent and opportunity. These games offer HBCU athletes invaluable exposure and experience against one of the nation's premier women's basketball programs, a testament to their skill and potential.

For LSU, the matchups strengthen ties with HBCU programs and to the broader college basketball community while adding variety and excitement to the home schedule.

Kudos to LSU women's basketball for turning their schedule into a celebration of history and multicultural connections, highlighting the HBCUs in collegiate athletics.

