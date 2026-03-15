Lady Bison Complete the "MEAC Championship Sweep" for the Howard Basketball Programs
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Howard Lady Bison dispatched Norfolk State, 53-46, to win the 2026 MEAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship title at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I have to take my hat off to Norfolk State and its program," Howard coach Ty Grace said. "They have set a standard in the league that has forced all of us to step things up. We expected this game to be a tough and physical one, but we prepared for it all season. "
Senior forward Zennia Thomas paced the Howard scores with a game-high 15 points while grabbing 8 rebounds in the championship victory. Nile Miller recorded a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Ariella Henigan contributed 11 points and 4 rebounds. Sa’lah Hemingway notched 7 rebounds and 6 points.
“I have been here (MEAC tournament) for four years and we tried each time to win," senior Nile Miller said. "This year, everything came together. The players and coaches were all committed to finally getting it done.”
Norfolk State outscored Howard in the paint, 26-18, but allowed the Bison to score 24 second-chance points off 22 offensive rebounds.
Howard didn’t have a strong shooting performance, scoring 27.9 percent from the floor. However, the Bison made up the difference at the free-throw line, converting 13 of 15 attempts for 86.7 percent. In contrast, Norfolk State only went to the line seven times, making four.
The Bison and Spartans were tied at 27 entering their respective halftime locker rooms. Norfolk trailed by 9 points at the end of the third quarter.
Howard controlled the tempo in the second half, keeping distance from the Spartans to win by 7 points, 53-46.
Jasha Clinton led the Spartans with 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Anjanae Richardson assisted with 10 points in the loss.
The Lady Bison completed the MEAC SWEEP for the Howard basketball programs as the men defeated NCCU, 70-63, in their championship game.
Both squads now await their NCAA tournament opponents, to be revealed Sunday afternoon.
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