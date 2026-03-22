Langston Lions Roar Into NAIA Fab Four With 60-55 Victory Over Rocky Mountain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Langston University's men's basketball team is headed to the NAIA Fab Four after defeating Rocky Mountain (MT) 60-55 on Saturday in the Round of 16. The Lions advance to the NAIA national semifinal appearance, capping a gutsy second half that featured clutch free-throw shooting, stout rebounding, and a tenacious defensive effort that has defined Langston's tournament campaign this season.

“We work hard all week, all season,” Jay Wilson said in a postgame interview. “We fought hard all week. We fought hard in every game... it was a great win for us.”

The Lions outscored the Battlin’ Bears 35-33 in the second half and never relinquished the lead after freshman guard Jaden Williams sealed the game at the charity stripe in the final seconds, converting two free throws to push the final margin to five.

Thomas, Wilson Power the Offense

Orlando Thomas led all Langston scorers with 14 points, going 9-of-10 from the free-throw line to pace the Lions' offensive attack. His efficiency at the line proved decisive as Rocky Mountain struggled to match Langston's physicality down the stretch.

Jay Wilson added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, converting all six of his 2-point attempts to post a 60.0 field goal percentage. Antonio Lewis chipped in nine points, going 2-of-5 from three, while Robert Alexander contributed nine points off the bench. Trey Clarke closed with seven points and anchored the Lions' rebounding effort with a game-high 12 boards — including 10 defensive rebounds.

Langston shot 34.8 percent from the field, neutralizing Rocky Mountain's offensive efficiency at 38.0 percent.

FAB FOUR BOUND - LANGSTON UNIVERSITY | Credit: NAIA and HBCU LEGENDS

Nesbit Fuels Rocky Mountain's Run, But Lions Hold On

Rocky Mountain's Omari Nesbit was explosive, pouring in a game-high 21 points on 5-of-13 shooting with four three-pointers. He led the Rocky Mountain rally, scoring back-to-back triples at 2:00 and 0:42 on the game clock. Nonetheless, Langston's defense stiffened each time down the stretch.

Royce Robinson complemented Nesbit with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while Carter McCoy contributed 10 points on a team-best 71.4 percent shooting from the field.

The Battlin’ Bears hit just 54.5 percent from the free-throw line, compared to Langston's 77.4 percent, and that was a key factor in the game’s final score.

Rebounding Edge Proves Decisive

Langston dominated the glass, finishing with 36 total rebounds to Rocky Mountain's 32. Clarke's 12-rebound performance with 10 defensive rebounds kept Rocky Mountain from generating second-chance opportunities. Robert Alexander added six total rebounds, and Jay Wilson grabbed four defensive boards.

The Moment for Langston University

Langston University is the only HBCU men’s basketball program standing in the postseason. They entered Saturday's game having already earned their spot in the NAIA Tournament by winning the Red River Athletic Conference championship.

The Lions had two close calls in the Round of 16 from Rocky Mountain and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

The No. 4 Lions' Final Four berth will pit them against No. 3 Ave Maria (FL) in the semifinal round on Monday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m. CT in Kansas City, MO.

The Gryenies defeated No. 2. Grace (IN) 99-86 in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinal clash with the Lions. During the 2025-26 season, Ave Maria averaged 92.7 points and won by a margin of 11.8 points per contest against opponents. They have six players averaging in double figures throughout the season, led by Michael Klekas’ 17.3 points per game.

Key Stats at a Glance

Final Score: Langston 60, Rocky Mountain (MT) 55

Scoring by Half: Langston 25-35; Rocky Mountain 22-33

Langston Top Scorers: Orlando Thomas 14 pts (9-10 FT), Jay Wilson 12 pts, Antonio Lewis 9 pts, Robert Alexander 9 pts, Trey Clarke 7 pts

Rocky Mountain Top Scorers: Omari Nesbit 21 pts (4 3PM), Royce Robinson 16 pts, Carter McCoy 10 pts

Rebounds: Langston 36 (Clarke 12), Rocky Mountain 32 (McCoy 7)

FT%: Langston 77.4%, Rocky Mountain 54.5%

FG%: Langston 34.8%, Rocky Mountain 38.0%

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Langston University win its NAIA Tournament game today?

Yes. Langston University defeated Rocky Mountain (MT) 60-55 to advance to the NAIA Men's Basketball Final Four.

Who was the leading scorer for Langston against Rocky Mountain?

Orlando Thomas led Langston with 14 points, going 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Jay Wilson added 12 points on 60.0 percent shooting.

Is Langston University an HBCU?

Yes. Langston University, founded in 1897 and located in Langston, Okla., is the only Historically Black College or University in Oklahoma.

Has Langston University ever been to the NAIA Final Four before?

This victory marks one of the most significant tournament achievements in Langston University men's basketball history, as the Lions reached the NAIA Final Four.

Who led Rocky Mountain in scoring?

Omari Nesbit led Rocky Mountain with a game-high 21 points on four three-pointers, but Langston's free-throw shooting and rebounding advantage proved too much to overcome.

What conference does Langston University play in?

Langston University competes in the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) at the NAIA level.