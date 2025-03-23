Larry Vickers Leaves Norfolk State, Named Head Coach Of Auburn Women's Basketball
Larry Vickers, who has spent the past decade at Norfolk State leading the women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights, including three consecutive conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, has been named Auburn’s head women’s basketball coach, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Sunday. An 18-year coaching veteran, Vickers also spent eight years as a men’s assistant and associate head coach for the Spartans.
Since he took over, the program has achieved its most successful run in its Division I era, posting a 177-99 record, including an 83-18 mark over the last three seasons. Prior to Vickers’ arrival, NSU finished with a winning record overall just three times. During last four years, his teams have had a 49-7 conference record, winning four regular season MEAC titles, along with three conference tournament titles. Combined with his time on the men’s staff, Vickers has been a part of nine conference championships at Norfolk State.
“Throughout the search process, one name continually rose to the top - Larry Vickers,” Cohen said. “Coach Vickers has an incredible technical understanding of women’s basketball. He demands excellence from his student-athletes, while fostering an environment for young women to succeed. His understanding of the new landscape of college athletics is impressive. No one has worked harder for an opportunity like this than Coach Vickers. I am excited to welcome LV, Charisse, and their family to the Plains.”
This season, Vickers led the team to a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn. Vickers also led the Spartans to a win at Missouri in November.
“I want to thank President Roberts, John Cohen and the entire search committee for this incredible opportunity to lead the Auburn women’s basketball program,” Vickers said. “Auburn is a great institution with one of the best athletics programs in the country. I am excited to get to work and help bring championship level success to our women’s basketball program. War Eagle!”
Vickers led Norfolk State to a then-Division I program-best 27-6 record and its second consecutive MEAC Tournament Championship in the 2023-24 season. NSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history and went 13-1 in MEAC play, winning the conference regular season title as well.
Vickers earned his second MEAC Coach of the Year recognition while coaching the MEAC Player of the Year and HBCU Player of the Year Kierra Wheeler and MEAC Newcomer of the Year Diamond Johnson. Additionally, Vickers coached one All-MEAC Second Team selection and two MEAC All-Rookie selections.
In 2022-23, Vickers led the program to its first MEAC Championship title since 2002 as the Spartans finished with a 26-7 overall mark and made a first-round appearance in the NCAA Championship tournament. The Spartans won the MEAC regular season title and Vickers was named the MEAC Coach of the Year and the HBCU National Coach of the Year. Camille Downs and Deja Francis were both named HBCU All-Americans, while Downs was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Vickers coached three MEAC All-Conference honorees as well as three MEAC Defensive Team selections.
Vickers led the 2021-22 team to a 17-12 overall record, going 11-3 in the conference, earning a share of the conference’s regular season title for the first time in program history. NSU would make it all the way to the MEAC title game, falling to No. 1 seed Howard. The impressive campaign resulted in Norfolk State's first-ever berth in the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).
During the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, two Spartans landed on the All-MEAC First Team in the same season – a first in program history.
In 2019-20, Norfolk State achieved its best season since winning the MEAC title in 2002 as Vickers guided the Spartans to a second-place finish in the league at 12-4, their then-best MEAC record ever by percentage and tied for their highest finish in the league ever. Despite the season being cut short prior to the semifinals of the MEAC Tournament due to COVID-19, the Spartans still ended the campaign with 19 wins, tied for the second-most in their D-I history.
In her one and only season on the court at NSU, Chanette Hicks averaged a double double in 2019-20, winning the MEAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Both marked the first ever for NSU, and it marked the first time in conference history a player swept both awards. She was also named HBCU National Player of the Year.
Raven Russell and La’Deja James led the way in 2018-19 when NSU placed fourth in the MEAC at 10-6. The Spartans found postseason success as well during the 17-15 overall season. They finished as runner-up at the 2019 MEAC Tournament, their fourth-ever MEAC Tournament title game appearance and the first since 2005. They reached the final day of the tournament following a 60-43 upset win against top-seeded North Carolina A&T in the semifinals, ending the Aggies’ 28-game winning streak against MEAC opponents.
NSU’s upward trajectory continued under Vickers in 2017-18 during his second full season in charge. The Spartans posted an 18-11 record, including an 11-5 mark in MEAC play for a fourth-place finish. It marked the first winning overall season since 2001-02.
NSU’s trademark defense once again stifled opponents in 2017-18. The Spartans set numerous D-I program records while holding competition to 56.2 points per game on 32.8-percent shooting, including 26.8-percent from 3-point range. Norfolk State topped the MEAC and ranked 18th nationally in scoring defense, while its field-goal percentage defense was the third-best nationally.
The Spartans blocked 213 shots in 2017-18, the fifth-most nationally and the most in program history. NSU averaged 7.3 blocks per game behind the historic efforts of Khadedra Croker. Croker set the single-season program record with 93 rejections and ranked third nationally with 3.4 rejections per game.