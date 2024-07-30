Legendary SWAC And NAIA Championship Basketball Coach Passes Away At 85
HOUSTON — The Texas Southern University community deeply mourns the loss of former men's basketball coach, Robert Moreland, who passed away on Monday at the age of 85.
Moreland's legacy at Texas Southern included a record of 406 wins and 377 losses. He coached the Tigers from 1975 to 2001 and served as interim coach again from 2007 to 2008. His influence on the TSU basketball program was truly significant with six 20-win seasons and a 30-win season.
Moreland and his aggressive brand of basketball produced three national scoring champions and All-Americans in Harry “Machine Gun” Kelly (twice) and Granger.- Terrance Harris, Houston Defender
Robert "Bob" Moreland was a native of Utica, Mississippi, and graduated from Tougaloo College in 1962. Athletic director Rod Paige hired him as the Tigers' head coach in 1975.
One of the highlights of his career as a head coach was winning the 40th Annual NAIA Championship in 1977 when the TSU (No. 5) defeated Campbell, 71-44. TSU star Alonzo Bradley averaged 24.3 points in five games, making 39 baskets and 43 free throws, and received the tournament's MVP trophy.
En route to the championship at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, the Tigers won:
- TSU 89, Central State 65
- Texas Southern 82, Wisconsin-Parkside 80,
- Texas Southern 87, East Texas State 68 (Quarterfinals)
- Texas Southern 87, Grand Valley State 62)
- Texas Southern 71, Campbell 44.
The Tigers had hometown fans watching the 40th Annual NAIA National Basketball Tournament as it was televised for the first time. College Sports, Inc. in Houston, Texas carried select tournament games on its broadcast.
Moreland was named the SWAC Basketball Coach of the Year five times and inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2007.
Under his leadership, the Tigers won six SWAC regular season titles (1983, 1989, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1998), and earned three NCAA tournament visits in 1990, 1994, and 1995, registering a 0-3 record.