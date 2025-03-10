MEAC Men's Basketball Honors - Mar. 10
The MEAC announced on Mar. 10, the conference's men's basketball Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, and Defensive Player of the Week.
Delaware State’s Robert Smith was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week.
Howard’s freshman guard Blake Harper earned Rookie of the Week, while Morgan State’s Daniel Akitoby earned Defensive Player of the Week honors respectively.
Robert Smith (G, 6-2, 185, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.) collected an impressive 60 points and nine steals with four rebounds and three assists through two games for Delaware State.
He started the week off hot with a 34-point performance against Morgan State with four steals. In the win over Maryland Eastern Shore, Smith tallied 26 points with five steals, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 9-of-12 from the field.
Blake Harper (G, 6-5, Fr., Washington, D.C.) totaled 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bison. Harper registered 10 points against S.C. State while putting up 17 in the regular season finale against Norfolk State.
Daniel Akitoby (F, 6-9, 230, Sr., Fairfax, Va.) averaged a double-double of 13.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in a 1-1 week for Morgan State. In the win over Delaware State, Akitoby registered 12 points and 10 rebounds with two assists and two steals. In the overtime loss to Coppin State, he put up 15 points and 15 rebounds for MSU.
Other Top Performers
• Toby Nnadozie (CSU) contributed 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals in an 1-1 week for the CSU.
• Khali Horton (CSU) tallied a career-high 28 points with four rebounds in the overtime victory against Coppin State.
• Marcus Dockery (HU) totaled 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
• Kameron Hobbs (MSU) averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in a 1-1 week for Morgan State.
• Brian Moore Jr. (NSU) tallied 45 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in two games for the Spartans.
• Jaylani Darden (NSU) collected 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and six steals in a 1-1 week for Norfolk State.
• Keishon Porter (NCCU) contributed 27 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the week.
• Drayton Jones (SCSU) totaled 27 points in two games, adding 14 rebounds and eight blocks.
• Omar Croskey (SCSU) led the Bulldogs with 35 points on the week with 12 rebounds and six steals.
