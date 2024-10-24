Morehouse And Tuskegee Selected For 2025 NBA HBCU Classic
On Thursday afternoon, the Morehouse College "SpelHouse Homecoming" festivities were enriched with a special announcement. The NBA selected the Morehouse College Men's basketball program to participate in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Maroon Tigers will tip off the event against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers basketball team on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Oakland Arena.
Today's announcement was held on Morehouse's campus at Thomas Kilgore Jr. Center with Harold Ellis (Athletic Director), Doug Whittler (Head Basketball Coach), and the basketball team hosting NBA legend Steve Smith, Cara Fields, VP and GM of AT&T Southeast State division, and Michael Ruffin, AT&T Director of External Affairs.
NBA legend Steve Smith, V-103 Radio Host and Personality Darian ''Big Tigger'' Morgan, Morehouse Student Body President, and AT&T Rising Future Maker R.J. Jackson would make remarks at the Pep Rally.
Thomas Kilgore Jr. Campus Center - Morehouse College
Kilgore Residence Hall, Atlanta, GA 30314
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET
• Steve Smith, NBA Legend
• Harold Ellis, Morehouse Athletic Director
• Doug Whittler, Morehouse Head Men's Basketball Coach
• Cara Fields, AT&T VP and GM - Southeast States
• Michael Ruffin, AT&T Director of External Affairs
• Morehouse College Men's Basketball team