Morehouse Falls to No. 1 Nova Southeastern in NCAA Division II Basketball Playoffs

Morehouse College put up a valiant effort but succumbed to the relentless pace from Nova Southeastern to fall 94-60 in the first round at the NCAA Division II South Regional. Case Arena was not kind to the visitors, as Logan McCormic led the Maroon Tigers with 15 points, while Sincere Moore added 14 in the loss.

SIAC Tournament MVP, Josiah Lawson, did not handle the full-court pressure well, recording 6 turnovers and only 9 points on the afternoon.

The Maroon Tigers took an early 12-11 lead at 12:11 left in the first half. Bennett Kayser ties the contest at 12, but a Ryan Davis free throw untied the score for the Sharks, 13-12, and they never trailed again.

Credit Morehouse’s defense to keep the game under 100 points and to limit the Sharks’ top scorer Ross Reeves to 12 points.

Pesky point guard Dallas Graziani led Nova Southeastern, scoring 20 points, notching 6 assists, and two rebounds. What wasn't on the stat sheet was his defensive pressure, which caused several Maroon Tigers turnovers.

The SIAC Champions drew a difficult playoff berth and never showed any quit.