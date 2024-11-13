HBCU Legends

The Morehouse Maroon Tigers basketball team improved its record to 1-2 after defeating the Valdosta State Blazers, 84-80, at The Complex in Valdosta, GA.

The Maroon Tigers were behind 40-39 at halftime but rallied from an eight-point deficit of 58-50 with 11:40 left in the game. At the 5:50 mark, Omar Rowe made a two-point shot, giving Morehouse a 70-68 lead they didn't relinquish throughout the game.

The Blazers would tie the game at 75 and 79, but a Josiah Lawson layup put the Maroon Tiger ahead with 1:04 remaining on the scoreboard. Morehouse would claim its first victory of the season, winning 84-80.

Josiah Lawson led Morehouse, scoring 20 points, five rebounds, and a block. Cedric Taylor III contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Matt Coffey added 15 points with 12 rebounds in the victory.

Morehouse shot 50.8% from the field and made 18 of 29 free throws, resulting in a 62.1% success rate.

Valdosta State was led by Carlos Hart, who scored 25 points, and Braxton Williams, who added 22 points on the night. The Blazer shot 39.2% and a 65.2% rate from the charity stripe.

The Maroon Tigers will face the Blazers in a rematch at Forbes Arena-McAfee Court on Thursday, Nov. 21, with a 7:00 PM ET tip-off.

ANALYSIS

  • While most team statistical categories were even, Morehouse had a slight advantage in the paint, 52-44
  • The two teams combined for 18 ties and 30 lead changes. 
  • Morehouse had a rebound advantage 46-33.
  • Morehouse shot 50.8% from the field while holding Valdosta State to 39.2%. 

LEADERS

