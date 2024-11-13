Morehouse Maroon Tigers Roar To First Victory Defeating Valdosta State
The Morehouse Maroon Tigers basketball team improved its record to 1-2 after defeating the Valdosta State Blazers, 84-80, at The Complex in Valdosta, GA.
The Maroon Tigers were behind 40-39 at halftime but rallied from an eight-point deficit of 58-50 with 11:40 left in the game. At the 5:50 mark, Omar Rowe made a two-point shot, giving Morehouse a 70-68 lead they didn't relinquish throughout the game.
The Blazers would tie the game at 75 and 79, but a Josiah Lawson layup put the Maroon Tiger ahead with 1:04 remaining on the scoreboard. Morehouse would claim its first victory of the season, winning 84-80.
Josiah Lawson led Morehouse, scoring 20 points, five rebounds, and a block. Cedric Taylor III contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Matt Coffey added 15 points with 12 rebounds in the victory.
Morehouse shot 50.8% from the field and made 18 of 29 free throws, resulting in a 62.1% success rate.
Valdosta State was led by Carlos Hart, who scored 25 points, and Braxton Williams, who added 22 points on the night. The Blazer shot 39.2% and a 65.2% rate from the charity stripe.
The Maroon Tigers will face the Blazers in a rematch at Forbes Arena-McAfee Court on Thursday, Nov. 21, with a 7:00 PM ET tip-off.
ANALYSIS
- While most team statistical categories were even, Morehouse had a slight advantage in the paint, 52-44
- The two teams combined for 18 ties and 30 lead changes.
- Morehouse had a rebound advantage 46-33.
- Morehouse shot 50.8% from the field while holding Valdosta State to 39.2%.
LEADERS
- Points - Josiah Lawson, 24; Cedric Taylor 17; Matthew Coffey, 15
- Rebounds - Cedric Taylor 12; Matthew Coffey 12
- Assists - Cedric Taylor 3; JerMontae Hill, 2; Jaden Gray, 2
- Steals - Cedric Taylor, 4; JerMontae Hill, 3
- Blocks - Cedric Taylor, 4; Matthew Coffey, 2; JerMontae Hill, 2