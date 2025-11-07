HBCU Legends

NBA G League Extends Streaming Partnership With Urban Edge Network

The National Basketball Association Developmental League (NBA G League) extended its partnership with Urban Edge Network through the 2027-28 season.

Dec 22, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas Legends forward Feron Hunt (11) dribbles against College Park Skyhawks guard Malik Ellison (0) during the first quarter at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas Legends forward Feron Hunt (11) dribbles against College Park Skyhawks guard Malik Ellison (0) during the first quarter at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
HOUSTON — The NBA G League has extended its partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN) through the 2027-28 season, the league announced Friday, bolstering a relationship that began with a historic 2023 agreement giving the Black-owned company exclusive streaming rights for the Texas Legends.

“This partnership isn't just a pat on the back,” said Hardy Pelt, chief revenue officer for UEN. “It’s the NBA recognizing Urban Edge as a true partner. UEN has helped them move the needle for their underserved properties [G League] to make them just as premium as main properties.”

UEN’s initial partnership with the Legends marked the first time an NBA G League franchise had granted exclusive streaming rights to a Black-owned media platform, setting the stage for broader league adoption and expansion through 2028.

The renewed agreement marks a milestone for both the professional basketball league and UEN, whose platform serves diverse audiences for the Texas Legends. Also, the extension expands Urban Edge's digital footprint through its growing network of partnerships with organizations such as the NAIA and several collegiate athletic conferences, including the KCAC, SAC, AMC, and Sun Conference.

UEN is being considered one of the fastest growing digital platforms after inking deals to distribute more than 2,000 live sports events via streaming content, aiming to elevate exposure for schools and athletes in traditionally underrepresented markets.​

CHANGING THE MEDIA MODEL FOR ITS PARTNERS

Pelt described UEN's model as one that "goes beyond basic live sports streaming,” explaining that its franchise deals include opportunities for community storytelling, player development highlights, and broader engagement initiatives.

"We kind of changed the business model a little bit.  It’s very difficult for the big boys to change with us, where we share our ad revenue back to the partners, which gives them a vested interest in our success," Pelt said.

Legends President Malcolm Farmer described their alliance as a significant advancement for both organizations, thus assisting the franchise to earn 2024-25 NBA G League Franchise of the Year honors.

"We are proud to be part of the growth process for UEN and to provide our fanbase an upgraded viewership experience,” Farmer said at the time.​

“The future of sports media—and community partnership—is being written right now,” Pelt said. “Are you part of it?”

UEN co-founder Todd Brown and Pelt have steered the company’s growth with a commitment to empowering partner institutions and communities. As a Black-owned platform, UEN aims to disrupt the traditional media landscape by supporting partners in becoming more influential than established mainstream outlets.

“It’s nothing wrong with everybody growing together as a community… This is not a scarcity conversation. This is not a scarcity opportunity,” Pelt said.

