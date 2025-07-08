NBA Selects CAA Basketball Teams For 2026 HBCU Classic In Los Angeles
The National Basketball Association has announced the teams scheduled to participate in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic game, presented by AT&T, at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, California.
The Coastal Athletic Association's HBCU basketball teams, Hampton University and North Carolina A&T, will square off in the annual battle hosted by the Los Angeles Clippers.
"The CAA is excited to partner with the NBA in showcasing the Hampton and North Carolina A&T men's basketball programs in a conference matchup set to take place in the NBA HBCU Classic," CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio said. "The NBA has been a consistent supporter in bringing elevated exposure to HBCUs. The ability to work with the world's premier organization for basketball is an incredible opportunity that aligns with the core values of the Conference and its membership in maintaining the importance of being 'United in Excellence'. We are eager to see two of our institutions shine at the NBA All-Star 2026 in February."
The 2026 NBA HBCU Classic, presented by AT&T, is a continuation of the NBA's commitment to increasing support and awareness for HBCU athletics, as well as advancing educational, career, and economic opportunities in partnership with HBCUs.
"We are incredibly honored and excited for Hampton Men's Basketball to participate in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles," Hampton University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., said. "This is not only a tremendous opportunity for two historic institutions to showcase the talent, tradition, and excellence of our student-athletes on a national stage, but also a celebration of the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Thank you to the NBA and the CAA for this unbelievable opportunity as we look forward to bringing Pirate pride to the West Coast and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes."
"North Carolina A&T State University looks forward to taking our wonderful college basketball rivalry with Hampton University, steeped with rich history of both historically black institutions, and showcase it to the world at the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles," North Carolina A&T Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Earl M. Hilton III said. "Both schools have produced quality student-athletes from Al Attles to Rick Mahorn and have shaped American history with such prominent figures as the A&T Four and Booker T. Washington. Therefore, it will be an honor to share this international stage with Hampton University. The NBA and the CAA have provided us with a wonderful opportunity, and Coach Ross and our student-athletes will be sure to bring Aggie Pride to LA."