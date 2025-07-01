NBA Team Snags HBCU Basketball Coach As Season Looms
The world of HBCU basketball is constantly evolving with the latest move when Tennessee State University's Brian "Penny" Collins announced he accepted an assistant coaching position with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. His new position is reported to be as the new player development coach under former teammate Tuomas Iisalo.
A Transformative Tenure at Tennessee State
As the 18th head basketball coach of the Tigers, Collins guided the team to become more competitive in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Over seven seasons, Collins built more than a winning culture at Tennessee State. His approach was rooted in accountability, growth, and a deep commitment to his players' academic and personal development.
Last year, the Tigers posted a 17-16 record and reached the OVC Tournament semifinals. TSU had 18 or more wins as a Division I program under Collins during the 2023-24 season.
"On behalf of Tennessee State University, I wish Coach Collins and his family the very best as they begin this exciting new chapter," Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said. "We are proud to congratulate Coach Collins on this significant opportunity, which reflects the meaningful work he has done here over the past seven years."
What's Next for Tennessee State?
Collins leaves behind a significant legacy at Tennessee State, one that will undoubtedly influence the future of the program. Though his departure creates a significant void for Dr. Allen to fill, finding a successor willing to take on the challenge in Nashville won't be difficult.
The next TSU head coach will inherit a program with increased expectations, but it is attractive to bring in talent if the new leadership gives a clear roadmap for success.
Dr. Allen didn't state whether or not the university will promote someone from within or conduct a search for an external candidate this close to the new season.
Collins established a strong foundation at TSU, finding the right person as summer training is about to begin will be a challenge, but not impossible.