During the Summer League games, the NBA featured 28 HBCU basketball players in the 2022 NBA x HBCU Showcase in Las Vegas on July 11.

Earlier this year, several players participated in Travis Williams' HBCU All-Star game in New Orleans on April 3.

Currently, the league is trying to increase the number of players from HBCU schools. Major leagues - NFL, NBA, MLB - have listened to the outcry from fans and experts because HBCU athletes are not being drafted, and many are not invited to tryouts.

Recently, NFL teams drafted four athletes. However, the NBA and MLB did not select an HBCU player in their recent drafts.

“The showcase is a chance for us to continue creating opportunity for the world’s best talent,” Morgan Cato said, an NBA vice president who is about to become an assistant general manager with the Phoenix Suns. “There’s a perception of HBCU programs not necessarily being able to turn out talent. But all of our investments from the league office are about creating opportunity, creating access, and letting great players really have the opportunity to be seen by teams.”

Today, Robert Covington remains the lone HBCU player in the NBA.

The game will give the NBA direct exposure to these players with the hope of an invitation to official team tryouts for the NBA or G League (NBA minor league). Former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim oversees the G League as its president. The G League has been responsible for over 100 players to receive invitations to NBA teams with ten-day, two-way, and rest-of-season contracts.

The HBCU event participants have either recently completed their collegiate eligibility or played in the NBA G League, Europe, Israel, or Puerto Rico. The hope of the NBA x HBCU Showcase is for the players to compete before coaches, scouts, and team executives for an opportunity to develop in the G League or NBA-affiliated European leagues.

2022 NBA x HBCU Showcase Teams, Players

Florida A&M Rattlers guard MJ Randolph participated in the NBA x HBCU Showcase Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM REGGIE - COACH REGGIE THEUS

April Sykes -AC

Brandon Tabb, Wing - 13, Bethune-Cookman

MJ Randolph, PG - 4, Florida A&M

Najee Garvin, Big - 28, Hampton

Phil Carr, Big - 22, Morgan State

Amir Hinton, Wing - 14, Shaw

CJ Williams, Wing - 15. Howard

Jawaun Daniels, Wing -23, Prairie View A&M

Bonzi Wells Credit: © Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

TEAM BONZI - COACH BONZI WELLS

Devin Green - AC

Jaquan Lawrence, Big - 17, Lemoyne-Owen

Tajh Green, Big - 18, Benedict

Jermaine Marrow, PG - 1, Hampton

Jalen Seegars, Wing - 9, Fayetteville State

Devante Patterson, Wing - 19, Prairie View A&M

Marcus Barham, Wing - 10, Florida A&M

Ron Jackson Jr., Big - 26, North Carolina A&T

Tennessee State Tigers forward Kassim Nicholson participated in the NBA x HBCU Showcase; Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM KENNY - COACH KENNY ANDERSON

Arinze Onuaku - AC

Giovanni Jackson, PG - 2, Fisk

Anthony Hassell, Wing - 11, Fisk

Tobi Ewousho, Wing - 12, Alabama State

Kassim Nicholson, Big - 20, Tennessee State

Malique Trent, PG - 3, Norfolk State/Hampton

Jeremy Combs, Big - 27, Texas Southern

Lamar Morgan, Wing - 21, Coppin State

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets head coach Mo Williams during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM MO - COACH MO WILLIAMS

Daneil Ewing - AC

Brandon Battle, Big - 24, Alabama State

Kevion Stewart, Wing - 5, Alabama State

Tristan Jarrett, Wing - 6, Jackson State

Davion Warren, Wing - 16, Hampton

Jalyn Patterson, PG - 7, Texas Southern

Martaveous Mcknight, Wing - 8, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Troy Baxter, Big - 25, Morgan State

The showcase had head coaches Mo Williams, Bethune-Cookman coach Reggie Theus, Fisk coach Kenny Anderson and LeMoyne-Owen coach Bonzi Wells running the five-on-five sessions and not full game action.

“Why hasn’t it happened? Let’s call a spade a spade: They’re not looking,” Anderson said. “The kids are not getting looked at.”

Hopefully a few of the twenty-eight players made an impression enough to get the "opportunity" and tryout with an NBA team. Until then, the HBCUs will need better resources and exposure for the young talent basketball players to actually get their shot like Brison Gresham of Texas Southern who received an NBA G League Elite Camp invitation in May. In Vegas, the Tigers' 6-9 shot-blocking specialist is playing for the Brooklyn Nets in NBA Summer League action.