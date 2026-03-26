NCAA Sweet 16: Houston Cougars Confident in Culture, Chemistry, and Hometown Support

HOUSTON — When the No. 2-seeded Houston Cougars tip off against No. 3 Illinois at Toyota Center on Thursday night at 9:05 p.m. CT, they will be doing so in their own backyard — less than 3 miles from the main campus. This year, the weight of program history and hometown support is pressing them forward.

The Cougars enter the contest at 30-6 overall, carrying a seven-game streak of consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and a school-record fifth straight 30-win season under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

At Wednesday's press conference inside Toyota Center, senior guard Emanuel Sharp didn't need a stat sheet to explain why Houston keeps winning at this level. For him, the answer is simple.

"It just shows how important having a culture is, and it gets passed down," Sharp said. "Each team...lose 4 or 5 guys every year, but we're able to come back and have a great season year after year. It's because we play the same way each year. The players change, but the culture never changes...It's just an endless cycle of learning how to play hard, learning how to compete, learning how to bond."

Sharp, who ranks third in Houston history with 124 wins and sits ninth on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,685 career points, has lived that cycle from the inside. The Tampa, Fla., native also became the Cougars' all-time leader in 3-point field goals this season after drilling a career-high eight treys in a February road win at Utah.

Mar. 25, 2026 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas; University of Houston basketball players Kingston, Sharp, and Uzan take questions from the media at a pregame press conference. | Credit: NCAA

Home is Home — But Preparation Doesn't Change

The Cougars are 3-0 in NCAA Tournament games played in Houston, with their last home-city postseason game dating back to a 60-50 victory over Maryland inside The Summit on March 19, 1983. Thursday marks just the fifth time in program history that the team competes inside Toyota Center.

Yet despite the rare opportunity to play in front of family, friends, and thousands of red-clad Cougar faithful, guard Milos Uzan insisted the setting does not change the approach.

"Last year we played Purdue in Indiana. It doesn't really give you too much of an advantage, honestly. Every team here is good...I think we just continue with the same preparation," Uzan said.

Sampson echoed that measured mindset when asked about the crowd dynamic, while acknowledging the Illini bring their own passionate fan base into the arena.

"I do know that having coached in the Big Ten for 2 years, the Big Ten travels well. I would expect there'd be a lot of Illinois fans here. They have a tremendous program, terrific fan base, but so does Nebraska...it'll be interesting. I think Houston's got four great basketball programs and four great fan bases," Sampson said.

The Illini (26-8) enter Thursday's contest having won four of their last five games, including a second-round victory over VCU. Houston, meanwhile, dominated its path to the Sweet 16 — routing Idaho 78-47 and Texas A&M 88-57 in Oklahoma City, limiting opponents to a combined 52 points per game in the process.

Scouting Illinois: The Battle on the Boards

Houston's defensive identity has been its calling card all season. The Cougars rank second nationally, allowing just 62.2 points per game. During the tournament, they surrendered an average of 52 per contest. Illinois, however, presents a different kind of challenge for the Cougs.

The Fighting Illini rank 17th in scoring offense at 84.7 points per game and boast one of the most dangerous freshmen in the country in Keaton Wagler, who averages 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season. Freshman guard Kingston Flemings broke down the assignment at Wednesday's availability.

"They play super hard,” Flemings said. “They hunt matchups...Keaton Wagler, one of the best freshmen out...But I think the best thing they do is really offensive rebounding...they're number 3 in the country. So when you rebound that much...you have more chances to score."

Sampson and his staff have meticulously prepared for the Illini. The Cougars rank 13th in assist-to-turnover ratio and were unfazed when Texas A&M applied full-court pressure throughout last Saturday's blowout.

Against Illinois, the formula will hinge on staying connected on the glass, boxing out, and executing possession by possession the way Sampson loves to coach.

Kingston Flemings: A Freshman Unlike Most

Flemings has emerged as one of the defining stories of this season’s tournament run for the Cougars. The consensus All-American leads the Cougars with 16.4 points and 5.3 assists per game — numbers that would headline most programs, let alone belong to a freshman.

His veteran teammates have taken notice since the summer.

"Man, just amazed. Great player. It's been a joy to watch him since the summer...he's just really humble...he wants to be better for his teammates," Sharp said.

Uzan described Fleming's ability to absorb information and translate it on the floor as something he rarely sees in first-year players.

"He's really been a sponge...just trying to soak up and learn everything...I felt like he's had eyes in the back of his head, the way he's able to get in the lane and make plays," Uzan said.

Bench Depth: The Engine Behind the Run

Sharp singled out guards Chase McCarty and Mercy Miller as pivotal personnel for Houston to succeed.

"It's been huge for us...they do so much for us off the bench...Chase gives us that contagious energy...Mers comes in fearless, ready to go...to be a good team, you got to have good players coming off the bench. And I think they give us that great spark," Sharp said.

The Cougs also benefit from experienced contributors in junior forward Joseph Tugler, who returns from last season's national runner-up team.

Identity: Competitive, Versatile, Hungry

When asked to define their team in a single word, the answers came without hesitation. Uzan said, "competitive." Sharp said, "versatile." Flemings, newer to the stage, reflected on how much this group has grown — and how much further they want to go.

Together, those words paint the full picture of a Houston team that is neither complacent about its legacy nor intimidated by the moment ahead. The Cougars have been here before, but for this group, the mission this March is unfinished business.

What's at Stake: A Path Back to the Elite Eight

Houston and Illinois square off Thursday night at 9:05 p.m. CT at Toyota Center in Houston on TBS/truTV. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites. A win sends the victor to advance to the Elite Eight to face the winner of Nebraska vs. Iowa on Saturday, Mar. 28, at Toyota Center.

The Illini hold a 26-8 record and beat VCU in the second round.

Houston owns a 1-0 all-time record against the Fighting Illini in NCAA Tournament play, having eliminated them from the Sweet 16 in Pittsburgh four years ago, 68-53.

The Cougars are 3-0 in NCAA Tournament games hosted in Houston.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What time does Houston vs. Illinois tip off in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16?

Houston and Illinois tip off Thursday, March 26, at 9:05 p.m. CT (10:05 p.m. ET) at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game airs on TBS and truTV.

How many consecutive Sweet 16 appearances does Houston have?

Houston has reached the Sweet 16 in seven consecutive seasons under head coach Kelvin Sampson, the longest active streak in Division I college basketball. The Cougars also tied the NCAA Division I record for consecutive 30-win seasons (five), first set by Gonzaga. Still short of the record.

Who is Kingston Flemings?

Kingston Fleming is a freshman point guard and consensus All-American for the Houston Cougars. He leads the team with 16.4 points and 5.3 assists per game, ranking among the leading candidates for the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award.

What is Houston's record against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament?

Houston is 1-0 all-time against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars eliminated the Illini 68-53 in the Sweet 16 in Pittsburgh on March 20, 2022.

Who leads Houston in scoring in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

Emanuel Sharp leads Houston with an average of 15.4 points per game this season. He scored 16 points against Idaho and 18 points against Texas A&M in the first two rounds, despite playing fewer than 25 minutes in each blowout win.