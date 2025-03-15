Norfolk State Edges Out South Carolina State To Win The 2025 MEAC Championship
The HBCU "Human Highlight Film," Christian Ings, sank the first of two free throws, giving the Norfolk State a 66-65 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining. He missed the second shot, but the Spartans prevented South Carolina State's Johnson from making a game-winning bucket, giving Norfolk State the 2025 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
After Ings missed the second free throw, the Bulldogs had a chance. Smith grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Johnson, who took it over half-court. He attempted a game-winning trey from the elbow, but it hit the back rim, and South Carolina State would lose a dramatic title game.
Norfolk State led 61-51 with 2:00 minutes left in the game until South Carolina State's Dubinsky rattled off 10 straight points, including a layup to tie the contest at 65.
Christian Ings had championship game-highs for the Spartans with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Brian Moore contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the victory.
Dubinsky led all scorers with 24 points, as he went 8-of-11 from the field and 5-for-5 for beyond the arc. Omar Croskey added 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals for the Bulldogs.
Norfolk State, with 24 wins this season, will make their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance by securing the MEAC's automatic bid. The selection committee will announce their opponent on Sunday, Mar. 16.
KEY POINTS
- 7 points
- 5 lead changes
- Field Goal %: SCS - 37%; NSU - 42%
- 3- Pts Shots: SCS (10-27); NSU (3-9)
- 2nd Chance Pts: SCS (5); NSU (13)
- Paints Points: SCS (20); NSU (30)
Norfolk State trailed 34-25 at halftime. The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs, 41-31 in the second half to win by one point.
The Bulldogs' largest lead was 11 points at 34-23. The Spartans' largest lead was at 61-51 with 2:00 minutes left in the game.
Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE