Norfolk State Women's Basketball Schedules First-Ever Home-And-Home Series With Duke
Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb and head women's basketball coach Jermaine Woods have finalized an agreement with top nationally ranked Duke for a home-and-home series over the next two seasons.
The Spartans will visit Cameron Indoor on Nov. 12, 2025, before Duke makes its first-ever trip to Echols Hall the following season. Tipoff times for both games will be announced at a later date.
"This is a landmark moment not only for our women's basketball program but for our university as a whole," Webb said. "Bringing a nationally ranked program like Duke to Echols Hall reflects our continued commitment to elevating Norfolk State Athletics and providing our student-athletes with opportunities to compete at the highest level. It also gives our fans a chance to witness elite competition right here at home and be part of a historic event."
The two programs last faced off in 2002, marking their only previous meeting. Duke defeated NSU 95-48 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that season, just a few weeks after the Spartans secured their first-ever MEAC Tournament Championship.
Duke's visit to Norfolk will mark a historic milestone, becoming the first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent to compete at Echols Hall in program history. The Blue Devils finished last season with a 29-8 record, making an appearance in the Elite Eight, earning the No. 7 national ranking.
"I appreciate Coach Kara Lawson's willingness to engage in a home-and-home series with our institution," Woods said. "As we continue to strive for greater visibility for HBCU's, collaborative agreements like this are instrumental in driving progress. Her return to Norfolk will yield numerous benefits to our university, community, and the city."
Norfolk State comes off a historic season, winning a third consecutive MEAC Tournament Championship. The Spartans made their fourth-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 13 seed, marking the program's highest seeding in the tournament.