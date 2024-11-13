Prairie View's Late Surge Provides Thrilling Finish Against Incarnate Word
The Prairie View A&M University Panthers had their chances to upset the University of the Incarnate Word men's basketball team, but eventually fell 84-81 on Tuesday night in the McDermott Center.
The Panthers were raining treys at a 51.7% rate (15 of 29) to keep that contest close. Coach Smith's team overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to lead 55-51 with 12:53 on the game clock.
Incarnate Word regained a 73-72 lead off a Nick Anderson three-pointer at 2:48. Prairie View could not reclaim the advantage but kept the contest close to make the Cardinals uncomfortable down the stretch.
Chauncey Gibson led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points. Tanahj Pettway contributed 16 points, and Nick Anderson recorded 16 points in the loss.
Jordan Pyke (20 points), Dylan Hayman (20 points), and Jalin Anderson (14 points) led the Cardinals' shooting effort.
» The Panthers made over half of their attempts from three-point range, knocking down 15 of 29 shots.
» Prairie View A&M played solid perimeter defense, holding Incarnate Word to 20 percent from beyond the arc on 15 attempts.
» The Prairie View A&M bench made an impact by adding 37 points to its scoring output.
» Prairie View A&M got a team-high five rebounds from Marcel Bryant.
Next Up
SMU on Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 PM CT. Moody Coliseum in Dallas, TX.