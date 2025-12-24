Prairie View A&M’s Tai’Reon Joseph, Crystal Schultz Named SWAC Players Of The Week

HOUSTON, Texas — Prairie View A&M swept this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors as men’s basketball standout Tai’Reon Joseph and women’s basketball leader Crystal Schultz were recognized for their standout performances.

Joseph, a senior guard, delivered a dominant two-game stretch, averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 54.1% from the field, 50.0% from three-point range, and 82.4% at the free-throw line.

He opened the week with 26 points in a win over Paul Quinn College, knocking down 8 of 16 shots and three 3-pointers. Joseph followed with a season-high 34-point effort against LSU, playing 39 minutes and drilling five 3s against one of the nation’s top programs.

Joseph’s scoring efficiency, confidence, and offensive leadership anchored the Panthers’ attack and earned him conference-wide recognition as one of the SWAC’s most dynamic guards.

On the women’s side, senior guard Crystal Schultz earned SWAC Player of the Week honors after back-to-back standout performances on the road against Lamar and Texas A&M. Schultz led Prairie View A&M in scoring in both contests, totaling 51 points over the two games.

She poured in a season-high 27 points at Lamar, shooting 9 of 16 from the floor and 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in 35 minutes. Schultz followed with 24 points at Texas A&M, connecting on 5 of 10 from three-point range and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line while playing all 40 minutes. Across the two games, she finished 12 of 22 (.545) from deep.

Beyond her scoring, Schultz provided steady leadership and defensive intensity, further cementing her status as one of the SWAC’s most dangerous perimeter threats.

Both Prairie View A&M teams will continue nonconference play before shifting focus to the SWAC schedule, where Joseph and Schultz are expected to play key roles in the Panthers’ pursuit of conference success.

Tai’Reon Joseph, Prairie View A&M Led LSU At Halftime Before LSU’s Second-Half Surge

Prairie View A&M showed poise and fire for much of the night against LSU, riding a dominant first half from Tai’Reon Joseph and Dontae Horne before late-game adversity swung the outcome.

Joseph poured in 19 of his game-high 34 points before halftime, while Horne added 17 as the Panthers carried a 56-51 lead into the break. Prairie View continued to apply pressure early in the second half, stretching the advantage to 63-53 with 17 minutes remaining.

The turning point came midway through the period when point guard Lance Williams was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul following a video review and disqualified for the remainder of the game. The Panthers were forced to adjust without their floor general as LSU began to chip away.

Moments later, Joseph was hit with a technical foul after an exchange on the court. He went scoreless for nearly seven minutes while managing foul trouble, and the Panthers’ offensive rhythm stalled. LSU capitalized at the free-throw line to erase the deficit and eventually move in front.

Despite the setback, Joseph finished with 34 points, Horne scored 24, and Joey Madimba contributed 16 as Prairie View matched the Tigers shot for shot for long stretches. The Panthers were outscored 53-34 in the second half, with LSU’s depth and whistle advantage proving decisive.

One of the game’s stark differences came at the free-throw line. LSU set a school record by converting 43 of 49 free throws, while Prairie View attempted 28 and made 26 — a gap that ultimately loomed large.

Prairie View A&M’s performance underscored its ability to compete with high-major programs, controlling the game for extended stretches before late-game circumstances shifted the result.

UP NEXT

Prairie View A&M will travel to College Station to play the Texas A&M Aggies for a 7:00 PM CST tipoff on Monday, Dec. 29. The Panthers will open its 2025 Southwester Athletic Conference action at Grambling versus the Tigers on Jan. 3.

HBCU BASKETBALL

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST