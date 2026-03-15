Southern Jaguars are Queens of SWAC Basketball, Defeating Alabama State, 73-56

ATLANTA, GA -- Southern once again proved it sits atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference. With a dominant performance from start to finish, the Jaguars rolled past Alabama State 73–56 to capture their second consecutive SWAC Tournament Championship and secure another trip to the NCAA Tournament. The title marks Southern's third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons, continuing a remarkable stretch of success for the program.

Behind balanced scoring, suffocating defense, and relentless pace in transition, Southern controlled the championship game for nearly the entire afternoon. The Jaguars led for 39 minutes and six seconds, never allowing Alabama State to find rhythm offensively. What began as a tight opening possession quickly turned into a showcase of Southern's depth and execution.

Southern wasted little time asserting control. After Alabama State briefly grabbed an early 2–1 lead, the Jaguars responded with a decisive scoring run that shifted momentum for good. Southern finished the first quarter on top 17-8, fueled by defensive pressure and efficient shooting.

The Jaguars attacked in transition, controlled the glass, and turned Alabama State's mistakes into quick offense. By the end of the opening period, Southern had already built a double-digit lead and established the physical tone that would define the rest of the game.

If the first quarter set the tone, the second quarter ended the suspense. Southern erupted for 24 points in the second quarter while holding Alabama State to just 11 points, pushing the halftime score to 41-19.

The Jaguars were nearly flawless offensively during the period, shooting 66.7% from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. Key shots from Zaria Hurston, Olivia Delancy, Mykayla Cunningham, Jaylia Reed, and Jocelyn Tate stretched the Alabama State defense, while Southern's transition attack produced easy scoring opportunities.

One of the biggest differences in the championship game was Southern's depth. The victory solidifies Southern's place as one of the SWAC's most consistent programs. With back-to-back SWAC Tournament Championships and three NCAA appearances in four seasons, the Jaguars continue to build a winning culture built on defense, depth, and disciplined execution.

Now, Southern turns its focus to the national stage. With momentum from another conference title and a balanced roster capable of scoring in multiple ways, the Jaguars will enter the NCAA Tournament confident and battle-tested. And if the SWAC Championship performance was any indication, Southern may not be done making noise just yet.



A live blog of the 2026 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament Game between Alabama State vs. Southern. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET, broadcast on ESPNU.



