SWAC Men's Basketball Brackets Set As Southern Tips Off Tournament At No. 1
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick seedings featuring the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.
2025 SWAC Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).
Jackson State claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4 SWAC) while Bethune-Cookman claimed the No. 3 seed (13-5 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 4 seed Texas Southern (12-6 SWAC).
Alabama State is the No. 5 seed (12-6 SWAC) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (11-7 SWAC).
Florida A&M (10-8 SWAC) and Grambling State (7-11 SWAC) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.
Alabama A&M (6-12 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (4-14) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds respectively.
In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.
The 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick is scheduled to be played on March 11-15 at Gateway Center Arena located in Atlanta, Ga.
SWAC MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDING
- Southern: 15-3
- Jackson State: 14-4
- Bethune-Cookman: 13-5
- Texas Southern: 12-6
- Alabama State: 12-6
- Alcorn State: 11-7
- Florida A&M: 10-8
- Grambling State: 7-11
- Alabama A&M: 6-12
- Prairie View A&M: 4-14
The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.
SWAC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
March 11 2:00 pm Game One: No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M ESPN+
March 11 8:30 pm Game Two: No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+
March 12 2:00 pm Game Three: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+
March 12 8:30 pm Game Four: No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+
March 13 2:00 pm Game Five: No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State ESPN+
March 13 8:30 pm Game Six: No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+
March 14 2:00 pm Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+
March 14 8:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+
March 15 9:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Seven vs. Winner Game Eight ESPNU
All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)
