SWAC, SIAC Continues Partnership with NBPA Top 50 Basketball Camp

NEW YORK, NY, July 26, 2022 -- The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (“SWAC”) are pleased to announce their continued partnership in hosting the Top 50 Basketball Camp. After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Top 50 Camp will take place from July 28th to July 30th on the campus of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA.

First developed in 2017, the Top 50 Camp features a group of the best players from the SIAC and SWAC, respectively. Modeled after the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp, players at the Top 50 Camp will receive on-court skill instruction from current and retired NBA players and participate in leadership and personal development sessions off the court. The Top 50 Camp will also allow players to showcase their talent against the best of their neighboring conference through highly competitive scrimmages and games.

“The Top 50 Camp has proven to be an amazing environment for the NBPA to deepen its connection with the HBCU community,” said Purvis Short, NBPA Chief of Player Programs. “After a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are very excited to resume our partnership with the SIAC and SWAC to provide an all-encompassing experience for these HBCU athletes that will help prepare them for success on and off the court.”

At the Top 50 Camp, current and retired NBA players interested in pursuing a career in intercollegiate athletics will have an opportunity to coach on-court activities and lead in player development exercises. Through this structure, the Top 50 Camp is designed to cultivate and create coaching and talent pipelines for current and retired NBA players interested in careers in intercollegiate athletics.

“We are extremely pleased to continue this partnership with the NBPA by providing critically important professional development opportunities to our student-athletes and both current and former NBA players,” said Gregory Moore, Commissioner of the SIAC. “The success of this initiative cannot simply be measured by the number of student-athletes positively impacted at the SWAC and SIAC, but by the increased number of former professional athletes that have been afforded coaching opportunities throughout intercollegiate athletics.”

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to continue to partner with the NBPA TOP 50 Camp,” said Dr. Charles McClelland, Commissioner of the SWAC. “This partnership serves as a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to participate in athletic and professional development initiatives that will positively impact them in a wide variety of ways. Some of the top names in basketball serve as the mentors and coaches for this great event and the overall high level of knowledge and expertise shared with our student-athletes creates truly impactful and memorable experiences for all of those involved.”

TOP 50 Camp Participants (Subject to change)

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

Beril Kabamba - Spring Hill College

Billy Thomas - Morehouse College

Devyn Payne - Fisk University

Elijah Horton - Miles College

Ethan Jones - Fisk University

Jaleel Simmons - Albany State

Jalon Andrews - Kentucky State

Jamon Reed - Fisk University

Jordan Simpson - Albany State

Kerry Richardson - Morehouse College

Keshon Tabb - Rust College

KJ Doucet - Fort Valley State

Malik Parker - Albany State

Marcus Scott - Savannah State

Mario Davis - Fisk University

Montrell Jacobs - Kentucky State

Mykayle Carter - Miles College

Pierre Mitchell - Fort Valley State

Robert Kendrick - Fort Valley State

Shamon Mosley - Kentucky State

Steven Lyles - Spring Hill College

Truitt Spencer - Miles College

Willie Jackson - Central State

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Alex Alexander - Alabama State

Bryson Etienne - Southern University

Cameron Christon - Grambling State

Cameron Tucker - Alabama A&M

Dailin Smith - Alabama A&M

Dominic Brewton - Alcorn State

Dontrell McQuarter - Alcorn State

Gabe Watson - Jackson State

Galen Alexander - Texas Southern

Garrett Hicks - Alabama A&M

George Ivory III - Mississippi Valley State

Jordan O’Neal - Alabama State

John Walker III - Texas Southern

Joirdon Karl Nicholas - Texas Southern

Kadar Waller - Mississippi Valley State

Ken Evans Jr. - Jackson State

Kylen Milton - Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Oddyst Walker - Alcorn State

Robert Lewis - Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Samuel Da Cruz - Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Shaun Doss Jr. - Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Shawndarius Cowart - Grambling State

Terry Collins - Mississippi Valley State University

TJ Madlock - Alabama State

Tra’Michael Moton - Grambling State

Trace Young - Jackson State

William Douglas - Prairie View

