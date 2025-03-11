SWAC Women's Basketball Postseason Honors | 2024-25 Season
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SWAC Women's Basketball teams and individual award winners. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. In order to be eligible for awards student-athletes must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of their team’s games played this season.
Jackson State’s Taleah Dilworth was named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year while Alcorn State’s Destiny Brown claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.
Prairie View A&M’s Crystal Schultz was selected as Freshman of the Year, and Southern’s Carlos Funchess was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.
In her first season at Jackson State, Dilworth led the conference in scoring most of the season registering a total of 475 points and averaging 16.4 points a game. She opened the 2024-25 campaign scoring her 1,000th career point on the road against Missouri. Dilworth has recorded 28 double-figure scoring games this season.
Brown was a key figure for the Alcorn State Lady Braves as she led her team in points per game (12.4 ppg) as well as block shots per game (1.8 bpg). She tallied 47 total blocks in 26 games played this season while leading the Braves to a 10-8 overall conference record.
Schultz had a phenomenal debut season for the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign. She averaged 9.3 points per game while scoring 169 total points.
Funchess led the Southern Jaguars to a spectacular season as SU claimed the 2024-25 SWAC Women's Basketball regular season title with a 15-3 conference record.
The complete listing of the SWAC all-conference women's basketball selections and individual awards winners are as follows:
Coach of the Year
Carlos Funchess, Southern
Player of the Year
Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year
Destiny Brown, Alcorn State
Newcomer of the Year
Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State
Freshman of the Year
Crystal Schultz, Prairie View A&M
All-SWAC First Team
Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State
Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M
Kaila Walker, Alabama A&M
Aylasia Fantroy, Texas Southern
Destiny Brown, Alcorn State
All-SWAC Second Team
Aniya Gourdine, Southern
Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State
Cordasia Harris, Alabama State
Asianae Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman
Cheyenne McEvans, Florida A&M
SWAC Women's Basketball Brackets Has No. 1 Jaguars Ready For Epic Tourney Showdowns
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick seedings featuring the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.
2025 SWAC Women's Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).
Texas Southern claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4 SWAC) while Alabama A&M claimed the No. 3 seed (14-4 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 4 seed Jackson State (13-5 SWAC).
Grambling State is the No. 5 seed (12-6 SWAC) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (10-8 SWAC).
Bethune-Cookman (7-11 SWAC) and Florida A&M (6-12 SWAC) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.
Mississippi Valley State (6-12 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (6-12) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds respectively.
In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s was used to determine final seedings.
The 2025 Starry SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick is scheduled to be played on March 11-15 at Gateway Center Arena located in Atlanta, Ga.
SWAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDING
- Southern: 15-3
- Texas Southern: 14-4
- Alabama A&M: 14-4
- Jackson State: 13-5
- Grambling State: 12-6
- Alcorn State: 10-8
- Bethune-Cookman: 7-11
- Florida A&M: 7-11
- Mississippi Valley State: 6-12
- Prairie View A&M: 6-12
The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.
SWAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
March 11 11:00 am Game One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+
March 11 5:30 pm Game Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley State ESPN+
March 12 11:00 am Game Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+
March 12 5:30 pm Game Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+
March 13 11:00 am Game Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+
March 13 5:30 pm Game Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling State ESPN+
March 14 11:00 am Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+
March 14 5:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+
March 15 5:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game Seven ESPN+
All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)
