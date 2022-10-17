SWAC Women's Basketball Preseason Selections, Predicted Order of Finish

HOUSTON, Tx - Once again, the Lady Tigers of Jackson State are favored to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the 2022-23 Women's Basketball season. Last season's tournament runner-up Alabama State was predicted second in the conference, followed by Southern (3rd), Alabama A&M (4th) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5th).

The all-conference honors and preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s guard Zaay Green was named the SWAC 2022-23 Preseason Player of the Year. The dynamic redshirt senior averaged 15.8 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Golden Lions in 2020-21.

The Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honor went to Jackson State’s Daja Woodard. Last season, the 6-3 forward locked her opponents with 23 steals and 24 blocks to help the Lady Tigers win the 2022 SWAC Women's Basketball regular season and tournament titles.

Jackson State open the season on the road against UNC in Chapel Hill.

The complete list of the preseason poll rankings and all-conference selections and individual awards winners is listed below.

2022-23 SWAC Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Jackson State- 281 (19) Alabama State- 233 Southern- 217 (1) Alabama A&M- 191 (1) Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 186 (1) Grambling State- 167 Prairie View A&M- 156 (1) Texas Southern- 155 Bethune-Cookman- 92 Florida A&M- 90 Alcorn State- 57 Mississippi Valley State- 46 (1)

First place votes are listed in parenthesis

Preseason Player of the Year

Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Daja Woodard, Jackson State

Preseason All-SWAC First Team

Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State Andriana Avent, Texas Southern Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M Miya Crump, Jackson State

Preseason All-SWAC Second Team