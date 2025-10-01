Syracuse Legend Lawrence Moten, Father of HBCU GO Star, Passes Away At 53
Syracuse basketball legend Lawrence Moten was found dead at his home in Washington, D.C. Moten, 53, is the father of HBCU GO broadcaster Lawrencia Moten, with whom he shared a very close relationship. He was known to be a loving and positive person.
Lawrencia told HBCU Legends that her introduction to sports began with her father. "My dad played in the NBA," his daughter, Lawrencia, said. He played for the Washington Wizards, Vancouver Grizzlies, and the Los Angeles Lakers. His name is Lawrence Moten, the all-time leading scorer at Syracuse. So that's how I got my foot in the door playing basketball."
He was a native of Washington, D.C., where he played at Archbishop Carroll High School and New Hampton Prep before joining the Orange basketball team in 1991.
Lawrence Moten, 6-5 and 185 pounds, began his career in 1991. By the time he graduated from Syracuse in 1994, he was the Orange's all-time leading scorer. He completed his NCAA career with 2,334 points, averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists during his four seasons at Syracuse.
His scoring prowess earned him the distinction of being the Big East Conference's all-time leading scorer with 1,405 points upon his graduation. The record stood tall in the conference for 25 years.
"Moten captured the hearts of Syracuse fans with his high socks and a nickname that matched the smoothness of his game ― Poetry in Moten," .
Moten's Collegiate Achievements
- 19.3 PPG, 4.9 RBG, and 2.4 APG during 4 seasons
- 18.2 PPG as a freshman; 3x First Team All-Big East
- 2,334 career points
- Drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1995 NBA Draft - 2nd Round, 36th pick
- Syracuse University raised his No. 21 jersey in its rafters (2018)
The Vancouver Grizzlies drafted Moten as the 36th overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. He played for two seasons with the Vancouver Grizzlies (1995-1997) before ending his NBA career with the Washington Wizards in 1997-98.
Moten spent time with teams in the CBA, ABA, and international squads in Venezuela and Spain.
He joined the ABA's Maryland Nighthawks as the vice president of player development. Later, he became the head coach of the Rochester Razorsharks, guiding them to a PBL championship title in 2014. The following year, he accepted a position as assistant coach at Gallaudet University, a school specializing in American Sign Language.
"It threw me off guard because I'm not ASL-ready," Moten said in an interview.
Moten began working at Clary Middle School in 2019. Waters reported that in June, he returned to his hometown to serve as the general manager for the boys' and girls' basketball teams at Digital Pioneers Academy.
He is survived by his wife, Noelene, and their two daughters, Lawrencia and Leilani.
The cause of his death has not yet been determined.