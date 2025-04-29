Tai Dillard Takes The Helm As Prairie View A&M's New Head Women's Basketball Coach
After a national search, Prairie View A&M University Director of Athletics, Mr. Anton Goff, announced Tai Dillard as the new head women's basketball coach of the Panthers program. Dillard will officially assume the role on May 1, 2025.
"I am excited to add Coach Dillard to the Panther Family," Goff exclaimed. "I know her success as a former player and coach will resonate well with our current and future student-athletes. She possesses all the tools to be a great coach and develop a winning program. We are confident that she will help our student-athletes reach their highest goals, on and off the court."
A native Texan and experienced coach with extensive knowledge of collegiate and professional basketball, Dillard offers a strong background in player development and program success.
Dillard joins the Lady Panthers following an impressive tenure at the University of Houston, where she served as Associate Head Coach from 2022 to 2024 and Recruiting Coordinator from 2016 to 2022. During her time with the Cougars, Dillard helped guide the team to multiple postseason appearances, including the WNIT in 2017, 2018, and 2021.
A key part of her success at Houston was mentoring standout student-athlete Laila Blair, who broke the program's record for most three-pointers made, most minutes played, and most games started. Under Dillard's guidance, Blair collected numerous accolades, including selection to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Freshman Team, AAC Second Team, AAC First Team, and Honorable Mention honors in the Big 12 Conference.
Before her time at Houston, Dillard held coaching roles at Ole Miss (2013–2014), USC (2012–2013), and UTSA (2007–2012). She began her coaching career at Sam Houston High School in San Antonio, Texas, serving as Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Coach for basketball and track and field.
No stranger to elite competition, Dillard was a four-year letter winner at the University of Texas under legendary head coach Jody Conradt. She helped lead the Longhorns to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Final Four in her senior season (2003). A two-time Big 12 All-Academic honoree, Dillard started 34 games during that memorable campaign.
Following her collegiate career, Dillard played professionally for the WNBA's San Antonio Silver Stars (2003–2005), the Houston Stealth of the National Women's Basketball League, and internationally in Israel with Maccabi Tel Kabir.
She holds a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas and a master's in Sports Leadership and Sports Studies from Texas Southern University.
Dillard is married to former Texas men's basketball standout and 2003 Final Four participant Brandon Mouton. They are the proud parents of two sons, Langston and Caden.
An official press conference will be held at the Panther Room at 1:00 PM CT on May 2.