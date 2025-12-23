Tai’Reon Joseph, Prairie View A&M Led LSU At Halftime Before LSU’s Second-Half Surge

Prairie View A&M showed poise and fire for much of the night against LSU, riding a dominant first half from Tai’Reon Joseph and Dontae Horne before late-game adversity swung the outcome.

Joseph poured in 19 of his game-high 34 points before halftime, while Horne added 17 as the Panthers carried a 56-51 lead into the break. Prairie View continued to apply pressure early in the second half, stretching the advantage to 63-53 with 17 minutes remaining.

The turning point came midway through the period when point guard Lance Williams was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul following a video review and disqualified for the remainder of the game. The Panthers were forced to adjust without their floor general as LSU began to chip away.

Moments later, Joseph was hit with a technical foul after an exchange on the court. He went scoreless for nearly seven minutes while managing foul trouble, and the Panthers’ offensive rhythm stalled. LSU capitalized at the free-throw line to erase the deficit and eventually move in front.

Despite the setback, Joseph finished with 34 points, Horne scored 24, and Joey Madimba contributed 16 as Prairie View matched the Tigers shot for shot for long stretches. The Panthers were outscored 53-34 in the second half, with LSU’s depth and whistle advantage proving decisive.

One of the game’s stark differences came at the free-throw line. LSU set a school record by converting 43 of 49 free throws, while Prairie View attempted 28 and made 26 — a gap that ultimately loomed large.

Prairie View A&M’s performance underscored its ability to compete with high-major programs, controlling the game for extended stretches before late-game circumstances shifted the result.

UP NEXT

Prairie View A&M will travel to College Station to play the Texas A&M Aggies for a 7:00 PM CST tipoff on Monday, Dec. 29. The Panthers will open its 2025 Southwester Athletic Conference action at Grambling versus the Tigers on Jan. 3.

