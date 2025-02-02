HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Is HBCU Basketball's New Powerhouse, Keeping SWAC Winning Streak Alive

The Lady Tigers are red-hot with their eighth consecutive victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jaida Belton and Vernette Skeete - Postgame Interview - Prairie View A&M Game - H&PE Arena in Houston, TX
Jaida Belton and Vernette Skeete - Postgame Interview - Prairie View A&M Game - H&PE Arena in Houston, TX / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated
HOUSTON — The Texas Southern Lady Tigers (9-10, 8-0 SWAC) kept their conference unbeaten streak alive with an 80-69 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 2-7 SWAC).  

The legendary broadcaster Charlie Neal and rising star Nia Symone called the game for HBCU GO. The TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band entertained over 3,000 spectators at H&PE Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1.

"Maybe over-strategizing on my part," Skeete told HBCU Legends. "We're getting ready to go into a four-game kind of streak. Trying to conserve a little bit, trying to make sure we have it."

Texas Southern Center/Forward Jaida Belton versus Prairie View A&M - February 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena.jpg
Texas Southern Center/Forward Jaida Belton versus Prairie View A&M - February 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena.jpg / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

ROOMIES LED THE TIGERS TO VICTORY!

Texas Southern's Jaida Belton recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds during the game.   

"Her IQ is really elite, and she knows everybody's position," Coach Vernette Skeete joyfully remarked on Belton's play.

Alaysia Fantroy is the spark plug for the Tigers as she continued to ignite several runs off her stellar defensive play. Last week's SWAC Player of the Week completed the contest with a game-high 37 playing minutes, 10 points, seven rebounds, and five steals.  

"Well, that's my roomie," Jaida Belton said about Fantroy. "So we talked about this. We know how each other. This morning, actually, she was like, 'I need you today.' So it was just being there for her."

Texas Southern's Tenacious Defense Versus Prairie View A&M on Feb. 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX
Texas Southern's Tenacious Defense Versus Prairie View A&M on Feb. 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

TIGERS STILL HUMBLE DURING THE STREAK

"I don't think we put together a forty-minute game in the SWAC yet where we were just doing everything on sync," Coach Skeete noted after their eighth consecutive conference win.   

Saturday's performance may not been smooth, but they saw double-digit leads shrink twice, turned up the defensive pressure on the Lady Panthers, and cruised to remain atop the SWAC.  

Skeete commented, "We're really searching, for our kids to get to a space where they're performing at their best. And, hopefully, we'll we'll get there, and we can stay locked in throughout the course of the season."

One Tiger who may not have big scoring games or overwhelming stats is point guard Aaliyah Henderson. She controls the ball distribution and movement of Coach Skeete's "FLUX" offense.

Saturday's seven points, three assists, and pair of steals may be regarded as average for Henderson, but TSU would not be on a 8-game winning streak without of floor leadership.

Jaida Belton vs. Prairie View A&M at H&PE Arena
Jaida Belton vs. Prairie View A&M at H&PE Arena / Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

STARTING HOT EARLY HELPS TIGERS

This season, when Texas Southern starts a game shooting well, it will be a long day for their opponents.   Prairie View could not handle the red-hot Tigers' "FLUX" offense.   

TSU shot 61.11% (11-for-18) from the floor in the first quarter.  Also, they buried 2-of-4 three-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws in the same stanza.  

PV was stymied by a tenacious TSU defense, going just 6-for-14 (42.9%) from the floor and 0% (0-for-3) in treys in the first. The Lady Panthers finished the contest with a 43.9% field-goal percentage, 33.3% three-point shooting, and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

However the Tigers forced 23 Panthers turnovers, and stole the basketball 13 times.

Coach Skeete's team dominated the paint with 56 points compared to PV's 32 paint scoring. Still, one aspect of the 2024-25 team is their depth.  

Texas Southern's bench play has been the measuring point in most of the recent SWAC clashes. On Saturday, the Tigers reserves contributed 56 bench points.

The production of Jaida Belton (21 points in 19 minutes), Daeja Holmes (5 points in 21 minutes), and Tianna Mathis (4 points in 13 minutes) prove the Tigers are a dominant squad.  

Vernette Skeete Coaching From The Sidelines At TSU vs PVAMU
Vernette Skeete Coaching From The Sidelines At TSU vs PVAMU / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

WINNING IS GREAT, BUT THE TOURNAMENT IS WHERE IT COUNTS

Coach Vernette is pragmatic about the current streak. "We're just trying to put together good basketball, especially for your fans and you, and to stay in the hunt so that you can get into post season. And and we we're really looking at this as developmental stages. We want to play in the postseason. We want to be there."

Learning how to win during the regular season means more than a string of victories. Winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament in Atlanta is the ultimate goal.

"If you lose the first game in postseason, and it doesn't matter. Right? Like, we're really trying to grow, figure out the teams in the SWAC right now, figure out where we can expose them. What this team could do is still maximize potential."  

Coach Skeete continued, "We're still trying to get a little of the pieces of the puzzle together and get everybody back comfortable...We're just trying to get better every day."

ABOUT PRAIRIE VIEW

The Panthers proved they have the ability to go toe-to-toe with the best SWAC team, however, consistency is the issue. Guard Nyam Thornton is a smooth scorer.

PV can get their season back on track allowing her to take over games. She can penetrate, create her own shot, and has a very good mid-range eye for the basket.

Mikayla Hutchinson is a talented player, but her seven turnovers hindered the Panthers' offense during their comeback against the Tigers. She provided seven assists; however, both Hutchinson and Thornton need to improve their ball control.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern has two significant games next week. On Tuesday, they will travel to meet Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a game that was rescheduled due to the inclement weather in the South two weeks ago.

Next, the welcome two SWAC teams from Florida to H&PE Arena when Bethune-Cookman plays Thursday, Feb. 6 and the Tigers battle with the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Kyle T. Mosley
