Texas Southern Overcomes Halftime Deficit In Second Half To Stun Alabama A&M

HOUSTON - Texas Southern’s rally Saturday wasn’t just about erasing a 10-point halftime deficit to win by 15. It showed Coach Johnny Jones’ team discovering its potential before the SWAC Tournament in March.

Building on the momentum from their strong recent play, Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said, “They’ve been playing extremely well. We had to make a decision about who we wanted to be.”

That shift was immediate; as a result, Texas Southern switched defenses, pressed harder, and forced Alabama A&M into errors that fueled the comeback.

Kentavious Dozier (AAMU) versus Jaylen Wysinger (TSU) | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Jaylen Wysinger, Texas Southern's point guard, led with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and three 3-pointers. Center Troy Hupstead scored 17 with six rebounds, and forward Alex Anderson added 16, consistently reaching the free-throw line.

The TSU bench was a catalyst for the Tigers, scoring 41 points on the afternoon.

The Tigers overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Alabama A&M 89–74 at H&PE Arena, outscoring the Bulldogs 57–32 after halftime with aggressive defense, accurate perimeter shooting, and a deeper bench.

Alabama A&M (10–9, 3–4 SWAC) entered on a roll, while Texas Southern (5–13, 3–4) sought consistency. However, the Tigers found it after the break.

“I thought our guys came in with a different mentality,” Jones said. “We created turnover opportunities, scored out of them and wound up shooting 70% in the second half.”

The Tigers hit 11 3-pointers, many late in possessions, steadily gaining momentum. A 10-point halftime deficit became a double-digit lead midway through the second half as Alabama A&M never recovered.

TSU Basketball: Zy Mortle and Alex Anderson | HBCU Legends, Kyle T. Mosley

Zytarious Mortle defended the Bulldogs’ floor general, Kintavious Dozier, tightly. In the second half, the two had to be separated. Mortle took a Flagrant 1 foul, split the technical free throws, and brought the needed intensity.

Jones credited role players for lifting the team’s defense and energy, with Zy Mortle leading that effort.

“I like being the energy guy,” Mortle said. “Coming in, giving my team energy, turning the team up.”

Alabama A&M was paced by Kintavious Dozier with 16 points, Koron Davis with 15, and Sami Pissis with 13 points and seven assists.

The crowd played a role, too. Even amid severe weather outside, fans inside H&PE Arena fueled the Tigers’ surge.

“They’re that sixth man,” Jones said. “That fan base certainly helped pull us through.”

The win marked Texas Southern’s 23rd all-time victory over Alabama A&M and sets up another key home game Monday against Alabama State.

For a team still forging its identity, Texas Southern’s second half was a blueprint: relentless defense, shared scoring, and conviction.

*Alabama A&M declined to participate in a postgame press conference.

