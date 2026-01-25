Texas Southern Overcomes Halftime Deficit In Second Half To Stun Alabama A&M
In this story:
HOUSTON - Texas Southern’s rally Saturday wasn’t just about erasing a 10-point halftime deficit to win by 15. It showed Coach Johnny Jones’ team discovering its potential before the SWAC Tournament in March.
Building on the momentum from their strong recent play, Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said, “They’ve been playing extremely well. We had to make a decision about who we wanted to be.”
That shift was immediate; as a result, Texas Southern switched defenses, pressed harder, and forced Alabama A&M into errors that fueled the comeback.
Jaylen Wysinger, Texas Southern's point guard, led with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and three 3-pointers. Center Troy Hupstead scored 17 with six rebounds, and forward Alex Anderson added 16, consistently reaching the free-throw line.
The TSU bench was a catalyst for the Tigers, scoring 41 points on the afternoon.
The Tigers overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Alabama A&M 89–74 at H&PE Arena, outscoring the Bulldogs 57–32 after halftime with aggressive defense, accurate perimeter shooting, and a deeper bench.
Alabama A&M (10–9, 3–4 SWAC) entered on a roll, while Texas Southern (5–13, 3–4) sought consistency. However, the Tigers found it after the break.
“I thought our guys came in with a different mentality,” Jones said. “We created turnover opportunities, scored out of them and wound up shooting 70% in the second half.”
The Tigers hit 11 3-pointers, many late in possessions, steadily gaining momentum. A 10-point halftime deficit became a double-digit lead midway through the second half as Alabama A&M never recovered.
Zytarious Mortle defended the Bulldogs’ floor general, Kintavious Dozier, tightly. In the second half, the two had to be separated. Mortle took a Flagrant 1 foul, split the technical free throws, and brought the needed intensity.
Jones credited role players for lifting the team’s defense and energy, with Zy Mortle leading that effort.
“I like being the energy guy,” Mortle said. “Coming in, giving my team energy, turning the team up.”
Alabama A&M was paced by Kintavious Dozier with 16 points, Koron Davis with 15, and Sami Pissis with 13 points and seven assists.
The crowd played a role, too. Even amid severe weather outside, fans inside H&PE Arena fueled the Tigers’ surge.
“They’re that sixth man,” Jones said. “That fan base certainly helped pull us through.”
The win marked Texas Southern’s 23rd all-time victory over Alabama A&M and sets up another key home game Monday against Alabama State.
For a team still forging its identity, Texas Southern’s second half was a blueprint: relentless defense, shared scoring, and conviction.
*Alabama A&M declined to participate in a postgame press conference.
TSU NEWS
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze