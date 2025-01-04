Texas Southern Rallies Over Southern To Remain Undefeated In The SWAC
The Texas Southern Tigers women's basketball team is undefeated at 2-0 in the SWAC after rallying to defeat the Southern Lady Jaguars, 55-51 at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Treasure Thompson and Aylaisia Fantroy recorded 12 points apiece, while forward Aaliyah Henderson contributed 9 points over the Jags.
Texas Southern trailed 43-28 at the end of the third quarter before making a fourth-quarter comeback.
The Lady Tigers hit 44.2% of their shots and buried 5-of-18 treys. Deivejon Harris didn't register a double-double this afternoon, but still had TSU with 6 offensive rebounds and Fantroy added 7 (6 defensive) boards.
Southern gained a 27-20 advantage before halftime before taking a 15-point lead in the third quarter over Texas Southern. Deivejon Harris started the Tigers's rally at the top of the final stanza with a jumper.
A tremendous defensive effort brought the home team back as Treasure Thompson scored on a layup to tie the game at 45-45. She scored five of the final six points in the game's last five minutes for Texas Southern.
The Southern Jaguars top performers were center Tionna Lidge (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) and Aniya Gourdine (11 points, 5 rebounds) in the defeat
KEY GAME STATS
- Points: TSU 55, SU 51
- Field Goal %: TSU 44.2%, SU 32.3%
- Rebounding: TSU 41, SU 31
- Turnovers: TSU 25, SU 12
- Fastbreak Points: TSU 19, SU 13
- Steals: TSU 6, SU 3
- Points off Turnovers: TSU 17, SU 30
- Second Chance Points: TSU 0, SU 7
- Points in the Paint: TSU 24, SU 30
NEXT
Texas Southern will travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi, to battle Mississippi Valley State at 6 PM CT on Thursday, Jan. 9.