HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Rallies Over Southern To Remain Undefeated In The SWAC

The Lady Tigers scored a great comeback at home to remain undefeated in conference play.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern G Courtlyn Loudermill Scores On A Freethrow
Texas Southern G Courtlyn Loudermill Scores On A Freethrow / Credit: TSU Athletics
In this story:

The Texas Southern Tigers women's basketball team is undefeated at 2-0 in the SWAC after rallying to defeat the Southern Lady Jaguars, 55-51 at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 4.   

Treasure Thompson and Aylaisia Fantroy recorded 12 points apiece, while forward Aaliyah Henderson contributed 9 points over the Jags.

Texas Southern trailed 43-28 at the end of the third quarter before making a fourth-quarter comeback.  

Texas Southern G Aaliyah Henderson
Texas Southern G Aaliyah Henderson / TSU Athletics

The Lady Tigers hit 44.2% of their shots and buried 5-of-18 treys. Deivejon Harris didn't register a double-double this afternoon, but still had TSU with 6 offensive rebounds and Fantroy added 7 (6 defensive) boards.

Southern gained a 27-20 advantage before halftime before taking a 15-point lead in the third quarter over Texas Southern. Deivejon Harris started the Tigers's rally at the top of the final stanza with a jumper.   

A tremendous defensive effort brought the home team back as Treasure Thompson scored on a layup to tie the game at 45-45. She scored five of the final six points in the game's last five minutes for Texas Southern.

The Southern Jaguars top performers were center Tionna Lidge (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) and Aniya Gourdine (11 points, 5 rebounds) in the defeat

KEY GAME STATS

  • Points: TSU 55, SU 51
  • Field Goal %: TSU 44.2%, SU 32.3%
  • Rebounding: TSU 41, SU 31
  • Turnovers: TSU 25, SU 12
  • Fastbreak Points: TSU 19, SU 13
  • Steals: TSU 6, SU 3
  • Points off Turnovers: TSU 17, SU 30
  • Second Chance Points: TSU 0, SU 7
  • Points in the Paint: TSU 24, SU 30

NEXT

Texas Southern will travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi, to battle Mississippi Valley State at 6 PM CT on Thursday, Jan. 9.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball