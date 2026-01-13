Zytarious Mortle Drains Six Treys As Texas Southern Rolls Past Mississippi Valley St.

HOUSTON — Texas Southern guard Zytarious Mortle sparked a much-needed rebound as the Tigers rolled past Mississippi Valley State 84–51 on Monday night at H&PE Arena.

“Zytarious was huge from behind the arc,” coach Johnny Jones said. “I thought our guys did an excellent job of shooting the ball, sharing the ball tonight, making extra passes, playing with rhythm.”

Mortle buried 6 of 9 shots from three-point range and finished 8 of 12 from the floor (66.7 percent), leading a Texas Southern offense that found its rhythm after early SWAC struggles.

That rhythm had been elusive during the Tigers’ first three conference losses, but Monday’s performance marked a clear turnaround. Texas Southern connected on 29 of 58 field-goal attempts (50 percent) and shot 51.5 percent from beyond the arc, overwhelming the Delta Devils from the opening minutes.

Texas Southern Tigers Basketball Team - 2026 | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Tigers also controlled the glass, edging Mississippi Valley State 36–32 in rebounding.

Troy Hupstead continued his steady play with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryce Roberts added 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Guard Zaire Hayes chipped in 12 points and four assists in the balanced scoring effort.

Mississippi Valley State was led by Patrick Punch, who scored 18 points, and Mussa Mzein, who recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“What we were trying to do tonight was to make sure that we defended well,” Jones said. “Punch, I thought, still had a really good game — he finished with 18 tonight — but I thought our guys did an excellent job.”

Texas Southern heads to Mississippi with a 1–3 SWAC record for upcoming road games against Alcorn State and Jackson State. The Tigers return home to face Alabama A&M on Saturday, Jan. 24, with HBCU GO set to broadcast the game from H&PE Arena.