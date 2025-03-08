HBCU Legends

Texas Southern's Remarkable Comeback To Sweep Prairie View A&M In The Season Finale

The Lady Tigers will enter the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern Center/Forward Jaida Belton versus Prairie View A&M - February 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena.jpg
Texas Southern Center/Forward Jaida Belton versus Prairie View A&M - February 1, 2025 at H&PE Arena.jpg / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON - The Texas Southern Lady Tigers made a remarkable comeback, overcoming a twenty-point deficit in the second quarter against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers to win the season finale, 64-60, at the Williams J. Nicks Arena in Prairie View, Texas. TSU will enter the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament at No. 3 in the bracket.

The Prairie View A&M defense dominated the Texas Southern offense, limiting them to an 0-for-16 shooting start in the rivalry game. Nearly 15 minutes passed before TSU scored from the field.

The Lady Panthers had a twelve-point lead at halftime, outscoring the Lady Tigers 32 to 20.

As a SWAC color analyst, Charles Bishop mentioned in the air that it was a "tale of two halves."  

Coach Skeete Congratulates Players Victory Over Prairie View A&M
Coach Skeete Congratulates Players Victory Over Prairie View A&M / Credit: SWAC

Coach Skeete's halftime speech inspired the Texas Southern Lady Tigers to score 25 points in the third quarter, narrowing their deficit to 46-45 heading into the final period. The team shot 69.2% from the field and made 7-of-11 free throw attempts.  

TSU would take its first lead of the game, 50-49, at 6:13 in the fourth quarter on Nya Harmon making one of two free throws.   

The Tigers claimed the lead for good with 5:35 remaining after Deivejon Harris made a layup, giving TSU a 52-51 advantage.

Harris connected with Fantroy on a fast break, resulting in Coutlyn Loudermill completing an old-fashioned three-point play to lead 55-51 at 4:55.

With 2:20 left in the game, Thornton committed a backcourt foul and shot a hard look at the official, resulting in a technical foul. Tiana Mathis and Aylasia Fantroy capitalized by hitting four consecutive free throws, extending the Tigers' lead to eight points at 61-53.

Anela Thomas
Anela Thomas / Credit: SWAC

Anela Thomas missed two free throws with 1:43 remaining, but Schultz responded by sinking a 3-pointer for the Panthers.

The Tigers were ahead 62-58 with 49.2 seconds left in the contest. Schultz fouled out after committing a foul against Harris, who could not make her shots from the free-throw line.

Prairie View's Hutchinson then delivered a hard foul to TSU's Thomas. Thomas converted one of her two free throws, bringing the score to 64-58.

Williams scored on a driving layup, narrowing the gap to 64-60 with just 5 seconds remaining where the score remained until the final buzzer.

Texas Southern will travel back to Houston, sweeping the H-Town series against Prairie View A&M, 64-60.  

The Lady Tigers sit at No. 3 behind No. 1 Southern, who lost to No. 2 Alabama A&M, 48-35. TSU will be the third seed at the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament in Atlanta starting Mar. 11.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Texas Southern

  • Alaysia Fantroy: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Deivejon Harris: 17 points, 53 rebounds

Prairie View A&M

  • CJ Wilson: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
  • Nyam Thornton: 9 points, 1 rebound

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

