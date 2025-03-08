Texas Southern's Remarkable Comeback To Sweep Prairie View A&M In The Season Finale
HOUSTON - The Texas Southern Lady Tigers made a remarkable comeback, overcoming a twenty-point deficit in the second quarter against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers to win the season finale, 64-60, at the Williams J. Nicks Arena in Prairie View, Texas. TSU will enter the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament at No. 3 in the bracket.
The Prairie View A&M defense dominated the Texas Southern offense, limiting them to an 0-for-16 shooting start in the rivalry game. Nearly 15 minutes passed before TSU scored from the field.
The Lady Panthers had a twelve-point lead at halftime, outscoring the Lady Tigers 32 to 20.
As a SWAC color analyst, Charles Bishop mentioned in the air that it was a "tale of two halves."
Coach Skeete's halftime speech inspired the Texas Southern Lady Tigers to score 25 points in the third quarter, narrowing their deficit to 46-45 heading into the final period. The team shot 69.2% from the field and made 7-of-11 free throw attempts.
TSU would take its first lead of the game, 50-49, at 6:13 in the fourth quarter on Nya Harmon making one of two free throws.
The Tigers claimed the lead for good with 5:35 remaining after Deivejon Harris made a layup, giving TSU a 52-51 advantage.
Harris connected with Fantroy on a fast break, resulting in Coutlyn Loudermill completing an old-fashioned three-point play to lead 55-51 at 4:55.
With 2:20 left in the game, Thornton committed a backcourt foul and shot a hard look at the official, resulting in a technical foul. Tiana Mathis and Aylasia Fantroy capitalized by hitting four consecutive free throws, extending the Tigers' lead to eight points at 61-53.
Anela Thomas missed two free throws with 1:43 remaining, but Schultz responded by sinking a 3-pointer for the Panthers.
The Tigers were ahead 62-58 with 49.2 seconds left in the contest. Schultz fouled out after committing a foul against Harris, who could not make her shots from the free-throw line.
Prairie View's Hutchinson then delivered a hard foul to TSU's Thomas. Thomas converted one of her two free throws, bringing the score to 64-58.
Williams scored on a driving layup, narrowing the gap to 64-60 with just 5 seconds remaining where the score remained until the final buzzer.
Texas Southern will travel back to Houston, sweeping the H-Town series against Prairie View A&M, 64-60.
The Lady Tigers sit at No. 3 behind No. 1 Southern, who lost to No. 2 Alabama A&M, 48-35. TSU will be the third seed at the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament in Atlanta starting Mar. 11.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
Texas Southern
- Alaysia Fantroy: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
- Deivejon Harris: 17 points, 53 rebounds
Prairie View A&M
- CJ Wilson: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
- Nyam Thornton: 9 points, 1 rebound
