Texas Southern Triumphs Over Grambling State In SWAC Opener

TSU gets an important victory to kickstart SWAC action.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
The Texas Southern Tigers women's basketball team began their SWAC games with an impressive 85-74 victory against the Grambling State Tigers at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, Jan. 2.   

Guard Courtlyn Loudermill and center Deivejon Harris each scored 17 points. Newcomer guard Aylaisia Fantroy contributed 14 points, while forward Treasure Thomson added 11 in the win.

"Obviously, you're glad for the win," Coach Vernette Skeete told HBCU Legends. "I still feel like we hadn't put 40 minutes together. And still trying to build that. Just our team chemistry and defense, I felt like defensively, we played a little bit better than we played.  And, offensively, I felt like we were a little bit more sync."

Texas Southern Guard Aylasia Fantroy
Texas Southern Guard Aylasia Fantroy / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Lady Tigers hit 39.7% of their shots and were 6-of-21 from beyond the arc. Deivejon Harris led TSU with 12 of the team's 53 rebounds in her double-double performance.  

Texas Southern led 31-23 at halftime and then increased their advantage to 21 points in the third quarter at 56-37. Credit Grambling State for rallying in the fourth quarter, outscoring the home team 30-23 to cut the lead by six points, 78-72, with 1:52 remaining.  

Texas Southern G Aaliyah Henderson brings the basketball down the court against Grambling State G Kahia Warmsley at H&PE Aren
Texas Southern G Aaliyah Henderson brings the basketball down the court against Grambling State G Kahia Warmsley at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas on Jan. 2, 2025 / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"We hit the shots when we needed them.  We got a little lazy, got a little lax in the 4th quarter stretch, but we were able to make it back, kind of huddled and get ourselves together.  So, obviously, to start the conference with you playing a team as prolific as that and then giving up 74 points, we still could be better, but we feel we'll take it for the first win."

Alylasia Fantroy and Daeja Holmes made crucial baskets in the final minute, increasing the lead to 11 with a final score of 85-74.

Grambling State G Kahia Warmsley guarding Texas Southern G Daeja Holmes at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas on Jan. 2, 2025.
Grambling State G Kahia Warmsley guarding Texas Southern G Daeja Holmes at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas on Jan. 2, 2025. / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Coach Skette stated about her team, "We knew with the scheme of what was happening, where the points of the flow would be open. I felt like we missed some of them, but I'm definitely pleased that they knew when we needed those baskets to knock down those shots. So very excited about that. And hopefully, our percentages are better because we're working on the efficiency of our shots there."

The Grambling State Lady Tigers' top performers were guards Kahia Warmsley (19 points, 5 rebounds) and Douthsine Prien (11 points, 7 rebounds) in the loss.

KEY GAME STATS

  • Points: TSU 85, GSU 7
  • Field Goal %: TSU 39.7%, GSU 34.2%
  • Rebounding: TSU 53, GSU 50
  • Turnovers: TSU 22, GSU 18
  • Fastbreak Points: TSU 19, GSU 13
  • Steals: TSU 9, GSU 12
  • Points off Turnovers: TSU 9, GSU 23
  • Second Chance Points: TSU 15, GSU 8
  • Points in the Paint: TSU 38, GSU 42

