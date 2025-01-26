HBCU Legends

Texas Southern University Unveils New Motor Coach For Athletics Department

The Tigers athletic department debuted the new motorcoach during its rod games against Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

HOUSTON - The Texas Southern University Department of Athletics recently added a brand new 56-passenger Motor Coach Bus to its fleet.

The bus, which made its maiden voyage this weekend to the state of Alabama, is a top-of-the-line Prevost Model that offers increased cabin seating, brighter cabin lighting, and increased safety features for both the driver and the passengers. The outside of the bus is painted white and features Texas Southern University branding.

"Our student-athletes devote a significant amount of time to their craft and deserve to travel in a first-class manner," TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger said. "Travel is a major part of the student-athlete experience and ensuring our student-athletes arrive at their competition site comfortably and safely plays a big part in their success. I want to thank the Board of Regents, President Crawford, and the Office of Procurement Services for their support in ensuring our student-athletes are cared for at Texas Southern."

In addition to the athletic trips, the bus will also be utilized by the TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band and other university entities throughout the year.

With the addition of the new bus, the department's motor coach bus fleet now increases to four. The department added its last bus in November of 2019.

