Tomekia Reed And Dawn Thornton To Speak Today At BCA Women's Final Four Summit

The previous SWAC women's basketball adversaries will speak at the 3rd annual event in Tampa, Florida.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tomekia Reed and Dawn Thornton
Tomekia Reed and Dawn Thornton / Credit: BCA, UNC-Charlotte and AAMU Ahtletics
The Black Coaches Association will host the 2025 BCA Women's Final Four Summit, featuring Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn and assistant coach/associate general manager Pokey Chatman.

The event will occur at the Raymond O. Shelton School Administrative Center in Tampa, Florida, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM ET on Friday, Apr. 4.

Two notable coaches with roots in the HBCU basketball community will be speakers at the event. Tomekia Reed, the head coach of the UNC-Charlotte 49ers, and Dawn Thornton, the head coach of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, are scheduled to be featured speakers at the third annual forum.

Tomekia Reed Wins At UNC-Charlotte
Tomekia Reed Wins At UNC-Charlotte / Credit: UNC-Charlotte IG Account

Reed, 43, masterfully crafted perennial winning teams at Jackson State University for six seasons before accepting the role at UNC-Charlotte this past season. During her tenure at JSU, Reed posted a 125-54 (.698) overall record and a dominating 95-10 (.905) SWAC record.  

She won four SWAC tournaments with three NCAA appearances and one WNIT trip from 2018 to 2024.   

Currently at UNC-Charlotte, Reed completed her first season as the 49ers head coach, notching an overall 11-21 (.344) record. Her team surprised many with two AAC Tournament victories against Florida Atlantic and Tulsa in the first two rounds until losing at the hands of Temple in the quarterfinal round.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Thornton
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Thornton / Credit: SWAC, Dawn Thornton

In her first season at Alabama A&M, Dawn Thornton led the Bulldogs women's basketball team to its best season ever in Huntsville, Alabama. Her team registered an overall 21-11 (.656) record with a 14-4 (.778) SWAC record.

The Bulldogs were upset by the Alcorn State Braves in the quarterfinals of the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament in College Park, Georgia, on Mar. 13.

However, Thornton and AAMU were invited to the 2025 Women's National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) because of their outstanding regular season. They opened the tourney by playing against Chattanooga in their first-ever WNIT appearance. Unfortunately, in a highly competitive game, the Bulldogs fell lost to the Mocs, 53-49.

Many attribute Alabama A&M's quick turnaround to Thornton's leadership, player development, and strong recruiting efforts.

To attend the 3rd Annual BCA Women's Final Four Summit, register online at bcaworldwide.com.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

