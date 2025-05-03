WNBA Preseason Debuts: Players With HBCU Bloodlines Set To Shine On The Court
Former HBCU women’s basketball stars Diamond Johnson, Zaay Green, and Tilly Boler are set to make their WNBA debuts in preseason games this week.
In a recent matchup, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky defeated the Brazil National Team, 89-62, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Reese recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in her first visit to LSU since being drafted. Hailey Van Lith, another former Bengal Tiger, also made her WNBA debut, scoring 7 points and providing 5 assists.
Former Jackson State star Tilly Boler went 3-of-5 from the field and added a free throw, finishing with 7 points in her first WNBA game. She also contributed one assist and one steal in just 4 minutes and 35 seconds of game time.
Diamond Johnson, the reigning MEAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, will debut with the Minnesota Mystics against the Chicago Sky at 6:00 PM CT on Tuesday, May 6. The game will feature the former Norfolk State standout and Jackson State’s Tilly Boler as reserves.
Earlier this week, Johnson spoke about HBCUs with the media, saying, "No matter where you go, no matter where you play, talent is talent. And they're going to see you one way or another."
The Washington Mystics are scheduled to play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 3. Zaay Green, a 32nd overall draft pick from UAPB and Alabama, will showcase her skills in the league as the Mystics battle the Fever.