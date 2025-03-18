BREAKING: Prairie View A&M Volleyball Coach Resigns, Accepts New Position
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX - After an impressive two seasons at the helm of the Prairie View A&M University volleyball program, Head Coach Cheri Lindsay has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Memphis.
Her tenure at PVAMU was marked by remarkable achievements, including leading the Lady Panthers to 36 wins, and back-to-back 13-3 (26-6) mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play that has not reached this level in over a decade.
Individually, Lindsay helped elevate players like Kylee Owens, who received 2024 SWAC Player of the Year the first-ever AVCA All-Region selection and AVCA D-I All American Honorable Mention.
Other standout athletes under Lindsay’s guidance included setter Leah Lawson and middle blocker Janyah Henderson, both of whom earned All-Second Team honors in the SWAC.
Prairie View A&M Athletics Director Anton Goff expressed excitement in Lindsay’s tenure, emphasizing the phenomenal coach and person that she is.
Senior Associate Athletic Director/SWA Mrs. Alicia Pete praised Lindsay not only for her coaching skills but also for her character and leadership, recognizing the strong foundation she has built in Lindsay’s tenure as a coach for PVAMU’s volleyball future.
A national search for Lindsay’s successor will begin immediately.