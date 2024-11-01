Chennis Berry's '1-0' Philosophy Is Transforming His Team, Fans, And Skeptics
Coach Oliver Pough was in the stadium with the 1974 South Carolina State championship team. He pointed upward at halftime, reminding spectators that the Bulldogs know about winning.
The 18 MEAC Championship signs around the Oliver C. Smith press box prove that winning is entrenched in the football program's history. Today, it serves as a beacon for this current team, head coach Chennis Berry fields in Orangeburg.
"Falling in love with the process," Bulldogs senior linebacker Aaron Smith remarked. We really bought into the 1-0 scheme and digging deep."
After the scoreboard read "0:00," Chennis Berry and his "DII" team of players remained respectful. Still, they took "receipts" of the critics and pundits who forecast his Bulldogs for a No. 4 preseason conference ranking.
"I keep receipts," Coach Chennis Berry said in his postgame interview. "I don't throw them away. But they are somewhere down there at the bottom, but that's okay. Still got to go play the game."
Thursday night's thrilling 24-21 victory over NCCU should be a reminder of two things:
- Chennis Berry is an excellent coach
- South Carolina State hired the right coach
- Expect additional MEAC Championships in Orangeburg
- The Bulldogs are on the verge of _________________.
As much as it appears Chennis Berry, his staff, and the young Bulldogs are on the precipice of winning the MEAC title and heading to the 2024 Celebration Bowl, the season is far from over. Three games remain on SC State's schedule.
First, they will travel to our nation's capital to battle last year's MEAC champions, the Howard Bison. The following week, the Bulldogs will clash with a well-coached and tenacious Morgan State squad. Later, Coach Odums and his dangerous Spartans team pay tribute in the season finale in Orangeburg.
Coach Berry reminds the media and himself, saying, "It's definitely a giant step. I tell you what, it was a big game because it was the next game." 1-0 is one of his favorite mantras. Before the South Carolina State faithful begin making reservations for Saturday, Dec. 14, in Atlanta, keep a mindful eye on winning the next three.
For now, Commissioner Still's office at the MEAC is diverting the road to the Celebration Bowl from Durham to Orangeburg. However, the Bulldogs must remain focused to prevent falling, as NCCU did last season when Howard took the Eagles to the woodshed. Ultimately, the Bison claimed the conference championship, and Central's dreams ended.
"At the end of the day, it's about putting these players in the best position to be successful, And I was so proud of our young men today," Berry noted. "They played so tough and so hard, so fast and so physical, and they play with great confidence."
Over the next three contests, Coach Berry and the Bulldogs will need confidence to stay true to the mission. Earning a trip to contend for the 2024 HBCU National Championship will be challenging, but taking down the nationally-ranked NCCU Eagles was a great start.
Will they reach the Celebration Bowl in Year 1?
We shall see.