Chennis Berry's '1-0' Philosophy Is Transforming His Team, Fans, And Skeptics

South Carolina State has 4 players in the NFL Hall of Fame:



1) Deacon Jones: 5x All-Pro, 173.5 sacks

2) Donnie Shell: 4x All-Pro & 4x SB Champ

3) Harry Carson: 9x Pro Bowl, 1x SB Champ

4) Marion Motley: 1x NFL Champ, 4x All-Pro



