CIAA and Marcus Graham Project Launch D9 Campaign Clash to Empower HBCU Creatives
HOUSTON - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has joined forces with the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) to introduce a first-of-its-kind national marketing competition designed for students in Divine Nine fraternities and sororities.
The initiative—called the "D9 Campaign Clash: A Battle of the Brands"—will spotlight Black creative talent at the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament, offering participants industry-level experience in advertising and media.
Applications for the CIAA D9 Campaign Clash are open through Nov. 21, 2025, welcoming both current students and recent graduates who are members of Divine Nine organizations.
Blending Tradition with Creative Innovation
The CIAA D9 Campaign Clash is a hybrid creative workshop where teams design original marketing campaigns to promote "Greek Night" at the CIAA Tournament. Participants will build real-world portfolios under the guidance of experienced advertising and media professionals. This hands-on opportunity reflects the growing push to expand Black leadership in creative industries.
Larry Yarrell II, co-founder of the Marcus Graham Project, said the program is designed to open doors rarely accessible to Black students, particularly those at HBCUs.
"We are the most underserved segment within the marketing and advertising industry," Yarrell said. "This gives Divine Nine students the chance to work at a high professional level—building strategy, creativity, and confidence at the same time."
Why Divine Nine? Leadership Rooted in Culture
Divine Nine fraternities and sororities have long been pillars of leadership and community within Black culture and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), many of which are affiliated with the CIAA.
The brand competition will transform that legacy into a creative challenge, where participants develop multi-platform social campaigns judged on creativity, engagement, and impact. Top performers will earn scholarships and expanded leadership opportunities through future partnerships.
Mentorship Built for Long-Term Success
Mentorship is a cornerstone of the Marcus Graham Project, which Yarrell describes as more than an advertising organization; it is a "pop-up marketing agency" that trains creators through immersive, real-world challenges.
"It's not about résumé lines," Yarrell said. "We want to be long-term guides who understand the challenges in Black media and help students navigate them with strategy and resilience.”
Participants without strong chapter networks will be connected with peers across organizations, building new teams and support systems that extend beyond the competition.
CIAA’s Commitment to Developing Talent
The new program aligns with the CIAA's Youth Leadership Academy, which focuses on developing leadership among student-athletes and emerging professionals. CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said the D9 Campaign Clash reinforces the conference's mission to expand opportunities for young Black leaders.
"The Youth Leadership Academy's mission is to educate and empower our student-athletes by nurturing the next generation of young talent to lead with purpose and creativity," McWilliams Parker said.
How to Apply
Divine Nine–affiliated students and recent graduates interested in marketing, media, design, or content creation are encouraged to apply. Applications are available on the Marcus Graham Project website, and updates can be found on Instagram at @MGProject.
This partnership marks a milestone in developing Black creative professionals—providing both access and visibility for the next generation of HBCU marketing leaders to shape the industry on their own terms.
Applications are open now through Nov. 21, 2025 at marcusgrahamproject.org.