CIAA Basketball Tournament Crowns 2022 Champions

The CIAA Tournament has new men's and ladies' basketball champions for 2022.

The CIAA Tournament has new men's and ladies' basketball champions for 2022.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS

Lincoln (PA) ladies claimed the CIAA Tournament Championship with a 67-52 win over Elizabeth City State. The Lady Lions were led by CIAA Player of the Year Bryanna Brown and her 28 points in 38 minutes of action.

The New York native took over the game with 8-of-20 from the field with two 3-point shots, 10-of-11 in free throws, and two offensive rebounds and steals were added. Fellow guard Jade Young scored 11 points from 5 field goals and 1 free throw in the championship game.

The Lady Lions finished the season with a 22-7 record and championship crown.

Elizabeth City State's high scorers were Sireann Pitts with 15 points and Felicia Jackson dropping 10 points for the Lady Vikings.

2022 CIAA Women's Coach of the Year Tynesha Lewis team ended the season with an overall record of 21-7.

MEN'S CHAMPIONS

No. 1 Fayetteville State edged out No. 2 Virginia Union 65-62 to win its first CIAA basketball title since 1973. The Broncos and Panthers were tied at 33 going into halftime.

Junior forward Jalen Seegars scored 15 points on 4-of-9 from the field, one three-pointer, and 6-of-7 free throws to lead the Broncos. Darian Dixon registered 14 points, and Cress Worthy totaled 13 points to pull away from the pesky Panthers team for the 3-point victory at Royal Farms Arena.

"To beat a team like Virginia Union is very difficult to do. They are well-coached," said head coach Luke D'Alessio. He mentioned that he felt the Broncos were going to meet the Panthers in the tournament's championship game.

VA Union's Robert Osborne had a game-high 26 points and 16 rebounds in the losing effort. The Junior guards Tyriek Railey scored 15 points, and Jordan Peebles notched 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers.

"This is a tough day," said VUU Head Men's Basketball Coach Jay Butler. "I give a lot of credit to Fayetteville State because they really came in locked into the game."

The Panthers won the Northern Division crown and earned the No. 2 seed with a 13-3 conference mark. The Broncos also finished 13-3 to claim the CIAA's top seed.