BET Features '106 & Sports' With Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss
BET's Thursday announcement revealed the new original series 106 & Sports, a reimagining of the iconic 106 & Park brand, produced by Fulwell Entertainment's SpringHill and hosted by Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss.
The series will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 15, on BET, with episodes available for streaming the following day on BET+. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the legacy show, 106 & Sports brings a fresh countdown that highlights sports, music, and entertainment in an exciting new way.
106 & Sports is the definitive home for culturally-driven sports commentary. Hosted by NFL icon Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the show is an unfiltered celebration where fandom, fun, and fearless opinions intersect.
"When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it was a voice for the culture. It gave artists and fans a place to connect. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. 106 & Sports is where you'll get the real talk, the authentic insights, and the kind of conversations you won't find anywhere else. I’m excited to team up with Ashley and BET to build something special, something that honors that legacy while creating a new one," Cam Newton stated.
Each episode delivers a vibrant blend of authentic athlete insights and unfiltered fan energy, making it the most culturally resonant sports talk show on television. This is not just a show about sports; it's a show about the culture that makes the game.
"I know how much this iconic brand means to so many people, including myself. I want everyone to know how much of an honor it is to be part of this amazing culture, and my goal is to resonate that with every show. My hope is for people to feel a connection with 106 & Sports in the same way they did with 106 & Park," Ashley Nicole Moss said.
Produced by SpringHill, the award-winning studio within Fulwell Entertainment, 106 & Sports is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron, with Courtney Whitaker serving as Co-Executive Producer. The series is executive-produced for BET by Tiffany Lea Williams.
"As sports and entertainment continue to intersect, 106 & Sports represents an exciting evolution of BET's legacy, reimagining the cultural heartbeat of 106 & Park through the lens of sports," Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, BET Media Group, said. "With Cam and Ashley at the helm, this will be a space where conversation feels like community, and where fans, athletes, and culture collide in every episode."
The 10-episode run kicks off the first half of Season 1, dropping new episodes every Wednesday through Dec. 17 — then streaming the very next day on BET+, so fans never miss a moment.
ABOUT BET MEDIA GROUP
The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture.
Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BETJams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events, and international.
For more information about BET, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms. For more BET news announcements, visit betpressroom.com.
ABOUT FULWELL ENTERTAINMENT
Fulwell Entertainment is a global entertainment group that champions stories and moments at the intersection of sports, music, entertainment, and technology. The company offers global capabilities in production and fosters strategic and creative partnerships with some of the world's most well-respected and culture-shifting brands.
Fulwell Entertainment's portfolio includes consumer brands UNINTERRUPTED, SpringHill, and The Shop; production label Bitachon365, and bespoke brand consultancy Robot.
The entertainment group gives fans some of popular culture's biggest hits including, The Grammys, The Kardashians, The Shop, Top Boy, Adele: One Night Only, Rez Ball, Starting 5, Gavin and Stacey, Sunderland 'Til I Die, Disney's Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl and the Olympics closing ceremony handover from host city Paris to Los Angeles, as a prelude to the 2028 Summer Olympics.