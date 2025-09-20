HBCU Legends

BET Features '106 & Sports' With Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss

The NFL legend will be joined by rising media star with a new sports take on BET's 106 & Park.

Kyle T. Mosley

106 & SPORTS - Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss
106 & SPORTS - Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss / BET
BET's Thursday announcement revealed the new original series 106 & Sports, a reimagining of the iconic 106 & Park brand, produced by Fulwell Entertainment's SpringHill and hosted by Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss.

The series will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 15, on BET, with episodes available for streaming the following day on BET+. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the legacy show, 106 & Sports brings a fresh countdown that highlights sports, music, and entertainment in an exciting new way.

Cam Newto
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

106 & Sports is the definitive home for culturally-driven sports commentary. Hosted by NFL icon Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the show is an unfiltered celebration where fandom, fun, and fearless opinions intersect.

"When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it was a voice for the culture. It gave artists and fans a place to connect. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. 106 & Sports is where you'll get the real talk, the authentic insights, and the kind of conversations you won't find anywhere else. I’m excited to team up with Ashley and BET to build something special, something that honors that legacy while creating a new one," Cam Newton stated.

Each episode delivers a vibrant blend of authentic athlete insights and unfiltered fan energy, making it the most culturally resonant sports talk show on television. This is not just a show about sports; it's a show about the culture that makes the game.  

"I know how much this iconic brand means to so many people, including myself. I want everyone to know how much of an honor it is to be part of this amazing culture, and my goal is to resonate that with every show. My hope is for people to feel a connection with 106 & Sports in the same way they did with 106 & Park," Ashley Nicole Moss said.

Ashley Nicole Moss
Feb 9, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ashley Nicole Moss (left) interviews Michael Irvin at the Super Bowl LVI Media Center at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Produced by SpringHill, the award-winning studio within Fulwell Entertainment, 106 & Sports is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron, with Courtney Whitaker serving as Co-Executive Producer. The series is executive-produced for BET by Tiffany Lea Williams.

"As sports and entertainment continue to intersect, 106 & Sports represents an exciting evolution of BET's legacy, reimagining the cultural heartbeat of 106 & Park through the lens of sports," Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, BET Media Group, said. "With Cam and Ashley at the helm, this will be a space where conversation feels like community, and where fans, athletes, and culture collide in every episode."

The 10-episode run kicks off the first half of Season 1, dropping new episodes every Wednesday through Dec. 17 — then streaming the very next day on BET+, so fans never miss a moment.

