Dystany Spurlock Made HERstory at Hickory. And The HBCU Community Was Watching.

On Saturday night, March 28, 2026, Dystany Spurlock made a historic entry as the first Black woman to compete in a NASCAR-affiliated series while participating at ARCA Menards Series East on Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina.

For those who witnessed it, the occasion was truly remarkable to Dystany launch her professional career.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my racecraft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

Spurlock started eighth in the No. 66 Foxxtecca car for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66, completing all 200 laps of the Cook Out 200 and finishing seventh. This finish marks the highest placement by a Black woman in the ARCA Menards Series East.

This milestone deserves the right perspective: Dystany Spurlock is the first Black woman to earn a place in NASCAR's development pipeline event—ever.

We've witnessed Bubba Wallace rise to carry the flag at the Cup level. We've noticed our Winston-Salem State alum Rajah Caruth, who went from HBCU hallways to Victory Lane in the Craftsman Truck Series. Also, we've celebrated Brehanna Daniels, a Norfolk State University alum, who became the first Black woman to compete as a pit crew member.

With all the history, legacy, and pride flourishing on the competitive ovals of racing, Dystany Spurlock has joined the list of trailblazers shaping new paths where there were none before.

This is Black excellence in motion. And it is beautiful to watch.

How She Did It

On Hickory's legendary one-third-mile track, Spurlock focused on gaining valuable experience. She worked to adapt to the demands of high-level stock car competition.

According to The Shop, early in the race, she settled into a steady rhythm and held the No. 8 position through multiple restarts. She briefly went a lap down but rallied to return to the lead lap by the halfway point.

She remained composed under pressure and finished strong. This resilience is deeply rooted in HBCU culture and identity.

After the midpoint, Spurlock challenged 2025 ARCA Menards Series East champion Isaac Kitzmiller, battling for seventh place. Her disciplined driving kept her on the lead lap through a series of cautions, which contributed to her historic top-ten finish—the highest for a Black woman in this series.

With about 20 laps to go, she advanced a spot. Ten laps later, she deftly avoided a spin among the leaders. In the closing laps, she showed poise and composure, creating a wall behind her to secure the seventh-place finish.

Poise. Composure. Grit. At one of NASCAR’s storied short tracks. Not luck—preparation meeting opportunity.

Her Words Said It All

"I had a great time out there," Spurlock said moments after climbing out of the No. 66. "First and foremost, thank you, God, thank you to my ancestors, thanks to my family, my friends, and most of all my sponsors, Foxxtecca, and Carl at MBM."

Spurlock began by thanking her ancestors—a powerful acknowledgement of the source of her strength and determination.

"It opens up the eyes of other little girls and little boys who look like me and say, 'Hey, I can really do this,'" Spurlock has said. "But more so the girls, because you have Bubba, Rajah, Lavar as Black drivers in NASCAR, but there's no women."

Like all pioneers, she saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the sport and took decisive action to do so herself.

Why Dystany's Success Matters

Dystany did not arrive at Hickory Motor Speedway by accident. She was supported by Foxxtecca, a Black-owned experiential media and events company co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford. The firm operates at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. It connects the automotive industry with new, diverse audiences through storytelling, education, and live experiences.

Brandon Thompson, NASCAR's Vice President of Growth, Engagement and Inclusion — himself a Clark Atlanta University alum — said it plainly: "Dystany competing in the ARCA Series is more than a milestone; it presents an exciting opportunity for NASCAR's development pipeline."

When our people reach influential roles, moments like this become possible.

The Road Ahead

Spurlock will race next at the Rockingham ARCA Menards East 125 at Rockingham Speedway on April 4, as she continues to target a national series debut in Kansas on April 18.

Her goal: Run ARCA now, debut in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, compete full-time in 2027, and move to the NASCAR Cup Series soon after.

The NASCAR Cup Series. The highest level of American motorsports. She is coming.

Spurlock grew up just a couple of miles from Richmond Raceway, influenced by a grandfather who loved NASCAR and used to "rip up the streets in his car."

Today, that little Richmond, Virginia girl who dreamed of a sport that didn't yet look like her is now writing about how the sport will look in the future.

We see you, Dystany. The HBCU community supports you every lap of the way.