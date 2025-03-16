HBCU Alums Are Featured Speakers At The Black Ownership In Sports Symposium
The second annual Black Ownership in Sports Symposium will feature minority owners from professional sports teams. Speakers with HBCU ties include Will Packer (FAMU), the minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Christina M. Francis (XULA), the president of Magic Johnson Enterprises. Collen Craig, the owner of the Atlanta Vibe, sits on the First Point Volleyball Foundation board who donated $1M to HBCUs to grow the men's game.
FEATURED SPEAKERS
WILL PACKER
Will Packer, Founder and CEO of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, is one of Hollywood’s most prolific and commercially successful producers with a wide variety of projects on his slate (“Girls Trip” “Fight Night” “Think Like A Man”). In May 2024, Packer became one of four new limited partners to the Atlanta Falcons ownership group. He also serves on the board of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.
He serves on the board of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, is a longtime supporter of HBCU initiatives, and a magna cum laude graduate of Florida A&M University (FAMU).
CHRISTINA FRANCIS
In January 2019, Christina Francis became the first female President of Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE) where she is responsible for managing and directing the corporation’s day-to-day operations including strategy, business development and investments.
She oversees the organizations ownership properties and prestigious partnerships including the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Commanders, the Los Angeles Football Club, the Los Angeles Sparks and Team Liquid. Most recently, she added the Washington Spirit to Magic Johnson’s portfolio of teams.
A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Francis was valedictorian of her graduating class and received her BA from an HBCU, Xavier University, an MBA from the University of New Orleans
PAXTON BAKER
Paxton Baker is an American businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Baker is a minority owner of the Washington Nationals Baseball club and currently serves as chairman of the Washington Nationals Founding Partners Group.
He is also currently a part of the ownership groups for the Old Glory Rugby Football Club and Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club, which competes in the NBA Africa/Basketball Africa League (BAL). In 2024, Baker became a part of the ownership groups for the Brisbane Bullets (NBL) and Barcelona Dragons (ELF).
JONATHAN MARINER
Jonathan Mariner is a private investor, entrepreneur, and independent board member with more than two decades of experience working at the highest levels in professional sports. Mariner previously served for over 14 years as Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer and, as Chief Investment Officer for Major League Baseball (MLB), where his responsibilities included overseeing the League’s accounting and treasury functions; reviewing all franchise purchase and sale transactions; and providing quarterly updates at MLB Owners’ Meetings.
DAVE DASE
Dave Dase is Head of the Southeast Region and Global Co-Head of the Sports Franchise in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs. The Sports Franchise in Investment Banking focuses on the global sports ecosystem, encompassing all major sports, federations, leagues, franchises, and clubs. Goldman Sachs has been part of several significant investment transactions in the past, including the sales of Premier League’s Chelsea, Formula 1, a minority stake in the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and more.
ASRAT ALEMU
Asrat Alemu is the Vice President of Project Level. Project Level is Ariel Investments new dedicated women’s sports fund. Alemu is responsible for sourcing and executing investment opportunities, conducting due diligence, and implementing portfolio management and value creation strategies. Prior to Ariel, Asrat served as Chief of Staff of the Washington Commanders. During his tenure, the Commanders successfully transitioned to a new ownership group, renovated their stadium, onboarded new leadership, secured a stadium naming rights deal and helped pass a bill in Congress.
COLLEEN CRAIG
Colleen Craig is the founder and sole owner of the Atlanta Vibe pro women’s volleyball team, a founding member of the Pro Volleyball Federation. In the league’s inaugural season in 2024, the Vibe finished with the league’s first ever Regular Season Championship title, just one of several firsts for the trailblazing franchise. Craig is also the founder of Rally Sports Management (RSM). RSM invests in and operates various sports and sports-related properties.
