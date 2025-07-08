HBCU Anthems: From The Yard To The Kickback, What's On Your Playlist?
When the HBCU parties are going down every weekend, the music played is blasting On The Yard and in the stadiums. But the real question is: who’s getting played over and over again? So who’s dominating the playlists, and what tracks make the crowd go wild 'On The Yard?'
Top 5 HBCU Party Anthems Right Now
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar The diss track turned dance anthem. You will see a crowd doing the step every time.
- “SkeeYee” – Sexyy Red A certified twerk anthem, this one has the whole room yelling “SKEE-YEE!”
- “Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla ft. Cardi B Every girl squad knows this word for word. The energy? Unmatched.
- “Shake Sumn” – DaBaby A go-to for turning things up.
Who’s Running the Aux?
You can’t hit an HBCU function without hearing today’s chart-toppers like:
- “Family Matters” – Drake
- “Good Days” – SZA
- “Paint the Town Red” – Doja Cat
- “Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake ft. SZA & Sexyy Red
These tracks stay on repeat at kickbacks, cookouts, and tailgates, no skips, just vibes
Don’t Sleep on the Legends
While new music keeps the party fresh, HBCUs never forget the icons who laid the groundwork:
- “Get Low” – Ying Yang Twins & Lil Jon
- “Blow the Whistle” – Too $hort
- “Wipe Me Down” – Boosie Badazz
- “Back That Azz Up” – Juvenile
- “Bingo” – VickeeLo
These are guaranteed to bring the whole crowd to the dance floor, even if you’ve heard them a thousand times.
Regional Vibes Hit Different
Let’s be real, what’s hot in Alabama might not hit the same in D.C.
Southern HBCUs, such as FAMU, Southern, and Jackson State, tend to lean into bounce music, trap, and throwbacks with a New Orleans or Atlanta flavor. You’re bound to hear:
- “Set It Off” – Boosie
- “No Flockin” – Kodak Black
- “Drag Rap (Triggaman)” – The Showboys
Meanwhile, East Coast schools like Howard and Morgan State mix in more drill, Afrobeats, and go-go influences:
- “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
- “Unavailable” – Davido
- “Sexy Lady” – UCB
Midwest schools like Central State or Lincoln (MO) are a blend where you’ll catch everything from Detroit beats to St. Louis samples.
At the end of the day, every HBCU has its sound, but one thing’s for sure: the party doesn’t start until the beat drops.