HBCU Legends

HBCU Institutions Received Potential Threats, Forced To Shutdown Campuses

Three campuses have received potential threats and canceled classes Thursday and Friday.

Kyle T. Mosley

Hampton University Campus
Hampton University Campus / Hampton Tourism
In this story:

Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University, have received potential threats to their respective campuses, prompting their administrations to enact immediate safety measures and disruptions to regular campus activities.

Alabama State University

Alabama State University (ASU) is currently on lockdown following a reported threat to the campus. All activities have been suspended, and students and staff have been instructed to remain indoors or avoid the campus until further notice.

The university is closely collaborating with law enforcement and has increased security measures as a precaution.

feed

Virginia State University

Virginia State University (VSU) is also on lockdown due to a similar threat received on Thursday morning. All classes have been canceled, and VSU employees are instructed to work remotely.

Students are advised to stay indoors and monitor their VSU emails for updates, while those off-campus should avoid coming to campus at this time.

Hampton University

Hampton University has responded to a potential threat by canceling all non-essential activities, including classes and campus events, on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.

The campus community is encouraged to hold meetings remotely, and all non-essential personnel have been instructed to leave campus. Enhanced security measures are now in effect as the university works with local officials to monitor the situation and provide updates by the end of the business day.

All three universities prioritize the safety of their students, faculty, and staff and are maintaining ongoing communication about the evolving situation.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Culture