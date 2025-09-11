HBCU Institutions Received Potential Threats, Forced To Shutdown Campuses
Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University, have received potential threats to their respective campuses, prompting their administrations to enact immediate safety measures and disruptions to regular campus activities.
Alabama State University
Alabama State University (ASU) is currently on lockdown following a reported threat to the campus. All activities have been suspended, and students and staff have been instructed to remain indoors or avoid the campus until further notice.
The university is closely collaborating with law enforcement and has increased security measures as a precaution.
Virginia State University
Virginia State University (VSU) is also on lockdown due to a similar threat received on Thursday morning. All classes have been canceled, and VSU employees are instructed to work remotely.
Students are advised to stay indoors and monitor their VSU emails for updates, while those off-campus should avoid coming to campus at this time.
Hampton University
Hampton University has responded to a potential threat by canceling all non-essential activities, including classes and campus events, on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.
The campus community is encouraged to hold meetings remotely, and all non-essential personnel have been instructed to leave campus. Enhanced security measures are now in effect as the university works with local officials to monitor the situation and provide updates by the end of the business day.
All three universities prioritize the safety of their students, faculty, and staff and are maintaining ongoing communication about the evolving situation.